Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Results at Boumadine, Extends Imariren Zone to 0.7km and Adds 4 New Regional Permits

MONTREAL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Imariren mineralized trend by 400 meters (“m”), confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is pleased to announce the addition of four (4) new permits to the west, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 square kilometers (“km2”).

High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend: BOU-DD25-516 intercepted 5,373 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 0.5m (66.7 g/t gold (“Au”), 111 g/t silver (“Ag”), 1.6% zinc (“Zn”), 1.0% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”) and 114 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (1.24 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) BOU-DD25-513 intercepted 591 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (5.19 g/t Au, 118 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.5% Cu) and 698 g/t AgEq over 2.9m (5.52 g/t Au, 109 g/t Ag, 5.2% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu) BOU-DD24-465 intercepted 199 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (0.48 g/t Au, 81 g/t Ag, 2.0% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 0.02% Cu)

High-Grade Intercepts on the Tizi Zone: BOU-DD24-478 intercepted 460 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.61 g/t Au, 75 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) BOU-DD24-474 intercepted 302 g/t AgEq over 4.0m (2.38 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

Extension of the Imariren Strike Length to 0.7km: BOU-DD25-509 intercepted 296 g/t AgEq over 9.3m (2.18 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag, 1.5% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.6m at 897 g/t AgEq BOU-DD25-504 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 6.6m (3.69 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.05% Cu), including 1.2m at 851 g/t AgEq BOU-DD25-511 intercepted 449 g/t AgEq over 4.9m (1.95 g/t Au, 270 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)



Acquired one (1) mining licence and three (3) exploration permits totaling 42.9 km 2 in the Boumadine area (Figure 3).



Completed 72,044m of drilling at Boumadine so far in 2025.



1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Today’s high-grade drill exploration results highlight the scale and continuity of Boumadine and mark a significant step in unlocking its full potential,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “High-grade holes BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516 confirm strong continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend at depth—this is the backbone of the deposit and will form the foundation of our upcoming PEA. Drilling continues to expand the footprint, with extensions to the north at Imariren and new intercepts at depth on the parallel Tizi structure. Boumadine continues to demonstrate the potential to become a large-scale, high-grade deposit with mineralization open in all directions. With four new permits secured, a consolidated 314 km² land package, and exploration rights over 600 km², we are in a strong position to continue creating value.”

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-387 5000N Boumadine 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 173.7 178.3 0.20 73 4.6 0.1 1.3 4.9 178 248 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 205.0 212.4 0.69 33 7.4 0.0 0.5 0.8 289 126 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Boumadine 164.4 169.6 2.68 38 5.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 12 284 Including 164.4 168.1 3.44 45 3.7 0.2 0.1 0.2 14 341 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Boumadine 128.8 139.4 0.48 81 10.6 0.0 1.3 2.0 9 199 BOU-DD24-472 3477600 Tizi 125.8 128.7 3.78 29 2.9 0.1 0.7 1.8 17 394 BOU-DD24-473 10250N Boumadine 282.7 288.1 1.48 54 5.4 0.1 1.1 1.7 6 243 BOU-DD24-474 3477600 Tizi 48.0 52.0 2.38 37 4.0 0.0 0.6 2.5 56 302 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 359.2 369.3 0.94 50 10.1 0.1 1.0 1.4 6 189 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 405.4 407.1 5.62 257 1.7 0.4 0.3 3.5 6 820 BOU-DD24-478 3477600 Tizi 459.4 462.7 4.61 75 3.3 0.1 0.1 0.5 11 460 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 350.5 352.2 4.81 143 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.2 7 549 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 483.1 486.5 3.36 225 3.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 2 502 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 East-West 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 423.0 431.0 1.19 16 8.0 0.0 0.2 1.1 3 142 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 184.6 190.8 1.93 18 6.2 0.1 0.1 0.9 3 201 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 93.0 99.0 1.73 48 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.5 16 210 Including 93.6 96.0 3.78 93 2.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 15 413 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 192.5 200.1 1.68 7 7.6 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 146 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 161.5 169.3 0.99 26 7.8 0.1 0.4 3.0 17 191 Including 161.5 162.7 3.06 95 1.2 0.3 1.5 15.1 10 763 BOU-DD25-504 10050N Imariren 141.0 147.6 3.69 46 6.6 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 349 Including 141.0 142.2 10.34 37 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 851 BOU-DD25-506 9850N Boumadine 297.3 302.3 3.19 48 5.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 2 312 Including 297.3 299.5 4.45 50 2.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 2 413 BOU-DD25-507 9850N Boumadine 487.0 493.2 1.74 13 6.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 2 156 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 227.0 228.6 4.98 143 1.6 0.3 0.2 2.5 3 619 BOU-DD25-509 10050N Imariren 282.1 291.4 2.18 62 9.3 0.1 0.7 1.5 2 296 Including 289.8 291.4 7.16 215 1.6 0.5 0.2 3.2 3 897 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 311.1 316.0 1.95 270 4.9 0.1 0.1 0.6 8 449 BOU-DD25-512 10050N Imariren 338.0 339.0 15.86 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 4 1247 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 365.3 367.1 5.19 118 1.8 0.5 0.2 1.0 2 591 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 374.8 377.7 5.52 109 2.9 0.3 0.2 5.2 4 698 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 498.0 507.0 1.24 6 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 2 114 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 648.5 649.0 66.66 111 0.5 0.1 1.0 1.6 6 5373

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes





Figure 2 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with 2025 Drill Holes





2025 Exploration Results

This year, 140 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 31 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) and 11 multi-purpose drill holes (“MP”) totaling 72,044m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-530 (Table 1, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received so far in 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-465, BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today’s results, with BOU-DD25-504, BOU-DD25-509 and BOU-DD25-511, also confirm the continuity of the Imariren Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 0.7km. The Imariren Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-MP24-015 returned high-grade silver results including 774 g/t Ag over 1.6m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4 shows the newly acquired permits expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 km2.

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results





Figure 4 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and New Permits





Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized 6 drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split sample representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilograms is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “continuity”, “confirm”, “continue”, “potential”, ‘advance”, “targets”, “confirming”, “potential”, “advancing”, “expand”, “belief”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-367 5200N Boumadine 604.0 604.6 0.47 64 0.6 0.0 0.1 1.2 417 142 BOU-DD24-367 5200N Boumadine 620.7 622.7 0.33 26 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 46 65 BOU-DD24-367 5200N Boumadine 624.5 625.0 0.28 24 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 52 BOU-DD24-377 5000N NSR 0.0 654.3 0.00 0 654.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-378 5000N NSR 0.0 568.1 0.00 0 568.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-379 Sud1 NSR 0.0 525.0 0.00 0 525.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-380 Sud1 NSR 0.0 597.0 0.00 0 597.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-381 5200N Boumadine 585.7 586.3 1.14 16 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 34 107 BOU-DD24-382 5200N NSR 0.0 566.6 0.00 0 566.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-383 5000N Boumadine 457.0 458.0 0.61 44 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 93 BOU-DD24-383 5000N Boumadine 488.5 490.4 0.63 70 1.9 0.0 0.3 1.2 45 159 BOU-DD24-384 Sud1 NSR 0.0 219.8 0.00 0 219.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-385 Sud1 NSR 0.0 799.6 0.00 0 799.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-386 5200N NSR 0.0 158.6 0.00 0 158.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-387 5000N Boumadine 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497 BOU-DD24-419 West_Mag NSR 0.0 466.0 0.00 0 466.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 108.0 110.0 0.41 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 38 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 183.8 184.7 0.03 2 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.0 1 54 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 187.5 188.3 0.03 4 0.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 6 86 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 448.0 449.0 0.52 3 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 49 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 1,007.0 1,008.0 0.41 15 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 48 BOU-DD24-430 6000N Boumadine 1,015.0 1,016.0 0.48 47 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.1 9 101 BOU-DD24-433 East-West NSR 0.0 534.7 0.00 0 534.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-435 3478300 Tizi 37.8 38.4 0.14 38 0.6 0.0 1.0 2.8 10 144 BOU-DD24-435 3478300 Tizi 333.3 333.8 0.30 35 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.7 2 95 BOU-DD24-435 3478300 Tizi 334.7 335.6 0.30 46 0.9 0.1 0.5 0.9 2 109 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 134.2 138.0 0.22 78 3.8 0.0 0.8 3.6 1,065 229 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 141.3 146.0 0.44 79 4.7 0.0 1.0 1.5 256 182 Including 141.3 142.3 0.86 248 1.0 0.0 4.0 3.7 619 517 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 148.8 150.5 0.47 21 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 58 64 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 153.0 154.0 0.74 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 165 76 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 158.0 159.1 0.46 79 1.1 0.0 0.4 4.4 279 240 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 165.0 165.7 0.08 83 0.7 0.4 0.5 3.3 21 215 BOU-DD24-438 6400N Boumadine 169.2 171.0 0.85 35 1.8 0.1 1.4 2.7 48 206 BOU-DD24-441 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 701.6 0.00 0 701.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 149.2 150.0 0.91 105 0.8 0.1 0.6 8.7 27 412 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 156.7 157.4 1.06 74 0.7 0.1 1.1 4.2 346 299 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 162.0 163.0 0.47 23 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.7 32 89 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 163.8 164.7 0.54 57 0.9 0.0 0.5 2.4 288 176 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 173.7 178.3 0.20 73 4.6 0.1 1.3 4.9 178 248 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 181.3 181.9 1.29 70 0.6 0.0 1.6 2.5 159 275 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 186.0 187.0 0.54 28 1.0 0.0 0.1 2.3 35 132 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 189.0 190.0 1.41 90 1.0 0.0 1.3 4.3 15 339 BOU-DD24-442 6425N Boumadine 205.0 212.4 0.69 33 7.4 0.0 0.5 0.8 289 126 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Boumadine 228.3 230.4 0.87 36 2.1 0.0 0.4 1.6 3 155 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Boumadine 231.3 232.2 0.50 30 0.9 0.0 0.4 0.8 3 98 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Boumadine 270.9 271.4 0.42 72 0.5 0.0 0.9 1.9 6 174 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Boumadine 279.0 280.0 0.99 40 1.0 0.0 0.6 5.1 4 257 BOU-DD24-444 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 593.3 0.00 0 593.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-445 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 614.4 0.00 0 614.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-446 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 633.0 0.00 0 633.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Boumadine 162.4 163.4 0.66 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 64 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Boumadine 164.4 169.6 2.68 38 5.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 12 284 Including 164.4 168.1 3.44 45 3.7 0.2 0.1 0.2 14 341 BOU-DD24-454 EastTarget1 NSR 0.0 498.0 0.00 0 498.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-457 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 675.0 0.00 0 675.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-458 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 603.0 0.00 0 603.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-459 West_Sect3 NSR 0.0 621.0 0.00 0 621.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-461 EastTarget1 New 128.0 129.0 2.01 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 161 BOU-DD24-462 West_Sect3 NSR 0.0 597.0 0.00 0 597.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-463 EastTarget1 New 695.0 696.0 0.03 61 1.0 1.5 0.1 0.0 6 192 BOU-DD24-464 3477600 Tizi 126.4 127.0 0.51 55 0.6 0.0 0.4 2.1 21 155 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Boumadine 123.9 124.9 0.18 54 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 75 BOU-DD24-465 9050N inc 135.0 137.1 0.96 128 2.1 0.0 2.5 3.9 11 362 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Boumadine 128.8 139.4 0.48 81 10.6 0.0 1.3 2.0 9 199 BOU-DD24-466 3477600 Tizi 50.8 51.6 0.50 3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 10 45 BOU-DD24-466 3477600 Tizi 61.2 64.5 2.11 87 3.3 0.1 0.4 0.1 27 268 Including 61.8 63.2 4.41 146 1.4 0.1 0.2 0.1 47 509 BOU-DD24-466 3477600 Tizi 193.2 195.1 0.43 36 1.9 0.0 0.6 4.0 8 186 BOU-DD24-466 3477600 Tizi 206.3 207.3 0.90 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 2.5 5 145 BOU-DD24-467 7650N NSR 0.0 413.5 0.00 0 413.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-468 10250N Boumadine 137.0 137.6 0.33 52 0.6 0.0 1.8 2.4 8 183 BOU-DD24-469 EastTarget1 NSR 0.0 614.0 0.00 0 614.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-470 10250N Boumadine 166.3 167.3 2.77 20 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 12 292 BOU-DD24-470 10250N Boumadine 173.0 174.0 0.91 4 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.9 4 107 BOU-DD24-470 10250N Boumadine 324.3 324.9 0.45 33 0.6 0.0 0.7 1.7 4 130 BOU-DD24-471 10250N Boumadine 219.0 220.0 1.36 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 122 BOU-DD24-471 10250N Boumadine 246.8 247.6 1.53 66 0.8 0.1 0.5 1.5 5 241 BOU-DD24-471 10250N Boumadine 259.7 260.4 2.45 304 0.7 0.3 8.2 16.3 11 1,118 BOU-DD24-471 10250N Boumadine 294.2 295.4 0.79 18 1.2 0.0 0.1 2.1 1 139 BOU-DD24-472 3477600 Tizi 124.0 125.0 0.83 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 25 72 BOU-DD24-472 3477600 Tizi 125.8 128.7 3.78 29 2.9 0.1 0.7 1.8 17 394 BOU-DD24-472 3477600 Tizi 229.4 230.0 2.37 12 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.6 3 216 BOU-DD24-473 10250N Boumadine 257.7 258.7 0.51 7 1.0 0.0 0.3 2.2 7 109 BOU-DD24-473 10250N Boumadine 270.7 271.7 1.23 66 1.0 0.2 0.6 1.0 4 214 BOU-DD24-473 10250N Boumadine 282.7 288.1 1.48 54 5.4 0.1 1.1 1.7 6 243 BOU-DD24-473 10250N Boumadine 373.0 374.0 0.46 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 2 62 BOU-DD24-474 3477600 Tizi 48.0 52.0 2.38 37 4.0 0.0 0.6 2.5 56 302 BOU-DD24-474 3477600 Tizi 77.2 77.8 0.39 58 0.6 0.0 0.6 3.2 7 182 BOU-DD24-474 3477600 Tizi 312.3 313.3 0.05 70 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.3 7 133 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 293.5 294.2 0.31 30 0.7 0.0 0.7 1.1 8 101 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 305.0 306.0 0.41 22 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.4 5 72 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 359.2 369.3 0.94 50 10.1 0.1 1.0 1.4 6 189 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 382.3 383.1 0.80 30 0.8 0.0 0.7 1.8 4 157 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 390.5 391.4 0.71 18 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 8 85 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 398.0 398.8 0.90 15 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.2 6 99 BOU-DD24-475 10250N Boumadine 405.4 407.1 5.62 257 1.7 0.4 0.3 3.5 6 820 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 115.0 116.0 0.58 7 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 17 58 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 292.0 293.0 0.51 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 7 56 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 430.8 431.6 0.38 27 0.8 0.1 2.3 2.9 14 188 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 432.4 435.0 1.84 14 2.6 0.0 0.6 1.3 7 207 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 504.3 508.4 2.33 18 4.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 212 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 512.2 513.8 0.86 14 1.6 0.1 0.2 2.2 5 143 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 580.0 581.0 0.40 21 1.0 0.1 1.2 0.8 11 105 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 597.7 599.6 3.53 63 1.9 0.2 0.2 3.1 11 440 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 603.7 604.2 0.80 14 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 18 80 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 606.0 606.6 0.58 12 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 59 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 608.6 612.4 1.08 11 3.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 101 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 625.8 628.3 0.84 15 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 10 94 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 630.0 631.0 0.58 2 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 11 53 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 731.9 733.0 0.31 23 1.1 0.0 0.3 1.8 5 104 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 768.4 769.0 0.57 24 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.1 6 79 BOU-DD24-476 8275N Boumadine 770.8 772.0 0.57 17 1.2 0.1 0.3 0.6 5 90 BOU-DD24-477 7650N NSR 0.0 507.0 0.00 0 507.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-478 3477600 Imariren 67.1 68.2 3.49 111 1.1 0.2 0.7 1.2 42 451 BOU-DD24-478 3477600 Tizi 459.4 462.7 4.61 75 3.3 0.1 0.1 0.5 11 460 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 155.6 156.1 1.60 18 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 149 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 185.0 185.9 0.27 277 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 10 307 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 187.6 188.3 0.07 52 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 59 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 222.1 223.0 1.54 25 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 13 158 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 224.4 225.3 0.51 5 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 48 BOU-DD24-479 3477600 Imariren 231.0 232.0 1.31 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 107 BOU-DD24-480 10250N Boumadine 368.0 369.0 0.28 34 1.0 0.0 1.4 2.4 2 153 BOU-DD24-480 10250N Boumadine 430.7 431.3 0.76 3 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.4 7 76 BOU-DD24-480 10250N Boumadine 686.9 687.4 0.46 46 0.5 0.0 1.4 1.5 62 157 BOU-DD24-481 10250N Boumadine 514.4 516.1 1.49 1 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 119 BOU-DD24-481 10250N Boumadine 519.2 520.6 0.94 1 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 76 BOU-DD24-481 10250N Boumadine 521.2 522.0 0.54 37 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.0 2 91 BOU-DD24-481 10250N Boumadine 562.8 563.6 0.50 13 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.8 4 79 BOU-DD24-481 10250N Boumadine 564.4 564.9 0.75 21 0.5 0.0 0.2 2.0 1 136 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 181.8 184.2 0.83 28 2.4 0.0 0.8 1.8 10 156 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 217.0 219.0 2.52 22 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.3 49 247 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 316.2 318.7 2.09 21 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 20 189 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 321.3 321.8 0.72 42 0.5 0.0 0.5 2.5 79 175 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 339.8 340.3 0.51 28 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 18 89 BOU-DD24-482 9050N Boumadine 421.3 423.1 0.47 64 1.8 0.1 4.1 0.8 8 231 BOU-DD24-483 EastTarget1 NSR 0.0 268.2 0.00 0 268.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-484 EastTarget2 NSR 0.0 603.0 0.00 0 603.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-485 EastTarget2 NSR 0.0 606.0 0.00 0 606.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 18.0 18.9 0.40 23 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 18 58 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 273.0 273.9 0.65 4 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 12 64 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 280.7 281.9 0.89 11 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 87 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 283.3 283.8 0.75 8 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 9 76 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 288.0 288.7 0.69 9 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 7 71 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 340.4 344.6 0.55 13 4.2 0.0 0.1 0.2 6 64 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 350.5 352.2 4.81 143 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.2 7 549 BOU-DD24-486 3477600 Imariren 502.1 503.2 0.53 20 1.1 0.1 0.9 1.8 5 134 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 271.5 272.0 1.17 43 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 142 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 278.3 281.6 0.28 45 3.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 71 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 360.6 361.4 0.82 9 0.8 0.0 0.1 1.2 8 108 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 362.3 364.4 2.17 38 2.1 0.1 0.2 1.6 12 257 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 380.0 381.0 0.62 11 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 19 68 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 401.0 403.0 0.79 27 2.0 0.1 0.2 3.8 11 193 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 440.2 440.8 0.03 124 0.6 2.1 15.2 0.1 11 680 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 483.1 486.5 3.36 225 3.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 2 502 BOU-DD24-487 9050N Boumadine 495.4 496.0 2.74 103 0.6 0.1 0.7 0.7 4 360 BOU-MP24-001 4600N NSR 0.0 476.3 0.00 0 476.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-002 4600N NSR 0.0 280.4 0.00 0 280.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-003 4600N Boumadine 506.0 512.2 0.39 2 6.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 34 BOU-MP24-004 4400N NSR 0.0 702.3 0.00 0 702.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-005 4400N NSR 0.0 696.0 0.00 0 696.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-006 4400N NSR 0.0 402.2 0.00 0 402.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-007 5000N NSR 0.0 180.0 0.00 0 180.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-008 3478300 Tizi 41.0 42.0 0.12 20 1.0 0.0 1.3 1.8 5 107 BOU-MP24-009 3478300 Tizi 7.0 8.0 0.50 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 5 66 BOU-MP24-009 3478300 Tizi 10.0 11.0 0.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 9 47 BOU-MP24-009 3478300 Tizi 105.0 107.0 0.37 54 2.0 0.1 0.4 1.7 9 143 BOU-MP24-010 3478300 Tizi 111.0 115.0 1.44 7 4.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 6 138 BOU-MP24-010 3478300 Tizi 194.0 196.0 0.91 44 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.5 5 208 BOU-MP24-010 3478300 Tizi 246.1 247.8 1.78 2 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 143 BOU-MP24-011 3478300 Tizi 88.0 90.0 0.61 54 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 9 109 BOU-MP24-012 3478300 Tizi 27.0 28.0 0.03 60 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 65 BOU-MP24-012 3478300 Tizi 86.0 87.0 3.86 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 8 335 BOU-MP24-012 3478300 Tizi 132.0 133.0 0.03 83 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 102 BOU-MP24-012 3478300 Tizi 138.0 144.1 0.43 23 6.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 62 BOU-MP24-012 3478300 Tizi 305.0 306.0 2.41 6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 205 BOU-MP24-013 3478300 NSR 0.0 118.0 0.00 0 118.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 87.0 89.0 0.19 58 2.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 6 158 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 180.0 181.0 0.26 37 1.0 0.6 0.9 3.2 8 206 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 240.5 241.0 0.39 14 0.5 0.0 0.4 2.6 1 122 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 404.0 404.8 0.61 133 0.8 0.2 1.6 1.0 23 257 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 427.0 427.8 0.18 34 0.8 0.1 0.7 3.1 1 149 BOU-MP24-014 3478300 Tizi 432.8 434.0 1.76 66 1.2 0.1 0.3 1.8 2 268 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 137.0 138.0 0.45 44 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 16 136 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 421.0 423.5 0.50 13 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 4 77 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 464.0 465.6 0.03 97 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 3 109 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 504.4 505.0 0.83 36 0.6 0.1 0.4 3.3 6 203 BOU-MP24-015 3478300 Tizi 519.7 522.7 1.78 31 3.0 0.1 0.7 2.2 11 247 BOU-MP24-016 West_Sect1 NSR 0.0 618.0 0.00 0 618.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-017 West_Sect1 NSR 0.0 609.0 0.00 0 609.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-018 West_Sect1 NSR 0.0 643.0 0.00 0 643.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-019 West_Sect1 NSR 0.0 629.9 0.00 0 629.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-020 West_Sect1 NSR 0.0 620.7 0.00 0 620.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-022 West_Sect2 NSR 0.0 48.0 0.00 0 48.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-023 9050N NSR 0.0 221.0 0.00 0 221.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 378.2 380.7 2.67 33 2.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 248 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 383.0 383.5 1.23 21 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 122 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 395.0 397.8 0.68 9 2.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 2 70 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 399.6 400.5 0.67 5 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 61 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 463.9 464.8 0.22 37 0.9 0.1 0.5 1.0 10 98 BOU-DD25-488 3477600 Imariren 508.2 510.0 1.96 38 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 4 226 BOU-DD25-489 East-West New 103.3 104.7 0.03 45 1.4 2.9 0.2 0.1 15 305 BOU-DD25-490 East-West New 163.0 165.0 0.03 38 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 8 125 BOU-DD25-490 East-West New 181.8 182.6 0.14 460 0.8 4.5 0.0 0.1 33 859 BOU-DD25-491 East-West NSR 0.0 158.6 0.00 0 158.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 337.6 339.1 0.47 24 1.5 0.0 0.1 0.3 10 73 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 344.1 347.0 1.19 25 2.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 8 130 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 350.0 351.0 0.54 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 58 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 370.0 372.0 2.44 2 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 198 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 374.0 374.9 0.76 4 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 9 69 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 423.0 431.0 1.19 16 8.0 0.0 0.2 1.1 3 142 Including 427.3 428.6 2.53 36 1.3 0.0 0.4 2.7 4 312 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 464.8 469.7 0.91 12 4.9 0.0 0.3 1.0 8 117 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 525.9 526.4 0.50 43 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 6 119 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 552.6 553.1 1.60 50 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.5 5 203 BOU-DD25-493 9050N Boumadine 560.6 561.3 1.62 54 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.6 4 210 BOU-DD25-494 East-West NSR 0.0 243.4 0.00 0 243.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-495 East-West New 97.5 98.5 0.11 41 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 54 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 157.0 158.6 2.35 37 1.6 0.1 0.4 1.4 49 273 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 161.1 162.5 1.00 18 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.6 19 120 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 170.4 171.2 0.58 14 0.8 0.1 0.1 2.9 4 138 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 172.1 172.8 0.56 13 0.7 0.1 0.1 2.9 2 135 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 176.0 177.8 0.97 19 1.8 0.0 0.1 1.2 1 128 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 178.5 179.2 0.86 7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 77 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 180.0 182.6 0.53 12 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 57 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 184.6 190.8 1.93 18 6.2 0.1 0.1 0.9 3 201 Including 187.9 189.5 3.67 34 1.6 0.2 0.1 1.6 2 377 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 208.0 209.0 0.48 8 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.5 11 91 BOU-DD25-497 9850N Imariren 223.9 225.6 1.54 1 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 9 124 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 411.7 414.0 2.18 37 2.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 9 233 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 415.0 416.0 0.51 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 49 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 422.0 423.0 0.98 17 1.0 0.0 3.7 0.7 4 201 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 455.8 456.5 0.54 31 0.7 0.0 0.9 1.3 7 128 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 608.0 608.9 1.08 24 0.9 0.1 2.0 9.8 41 406 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 614.3 615.2 1.29 17 0.9 0.0 2.9 0.5 40 200 BOU-DD25-500 9050N Boumadine 623.5 624.0 1.28 21 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.1 4 136 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 93.0 99.0 1.73 48 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.5 16 210 Including 93.6 96.0 3.78 93 2.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 15 413 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 104.0 105.0 0.22 97 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 6 167 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 131.9 132.8 0.12 150 0.9 0.3 1.6 0.7 6 240 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 182.6 184.5 1.13 15 1.9 0.0 0.2 0.1 12 112 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 188.1 189.5 5.31 27 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 10 448 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 192.5 200.1 1.68 7 7.6 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 146 BOU-DD25-501 9850N Imariren 212.0 214.0 0.15 34 2.0 0.1 2.6 2.1 2 164 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 135.3 136.5 0.80 43 1.2 0.0 1.8 3.3 130 235 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 160.0 160.9 0.55 12 0.9 0.0 0.4 2.7 15 135 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 161.5 169.3 0.99 26 7.8 0.1 0.4 3.0 17 191 Including 161.5 162.7 3.06 95 1.2 0.3 1.5 15.1 10 763 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 172.3 174.5 0.74 14 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 23 76 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 175.4 176.4 0.37 23 1.0 0.0 0.1 3.7 317 153 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 181.5 183.2 2.91 35 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.2 15 278 BOU-DD25-502 9250N Boumadine 244.7 245.2 3.93 55 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 12 377 BOU-DD25-503 9850N Imariren 168.0 168.8 0.58 21 0.8 0.0 0.6 0.8 7 103 BOU-DD25-503 9850N Imariren 174.0 175.9 1.26 20 1.9 0.0 0.5 0.5 11 144 BOU-DD25-503 9850N Imariren 180.0 180.8 1.04 16 0.8 0.0 0.4 0.5 29 123 BOU-DD25-503 9850N Imariren 248.0 249.0 0.97 2 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 83 BOU-DD25-504 10050N Imariren 17.8 20.3 1.81 52 2.5 0.0 1.0 0.1 15 221 BOU-DD25-504 10050N Imariren 71.0 72.5 0.50 38 1.5 0.0 1.1 2.7 5 171 BOU-DD25-504 10050N Imariren 141.0 147.6 3.69 46 6.6 0.0 0.2 0.3 3 349 Including 141.0 142.2 10.34 37 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 851 BOU-DD25-505 10050N Imariren 50.5 52.4 1.66 25 1.9 0.0 0.2 1.3 10 195 BOU-DD25-505 10050N Imariren 133.0 136.0 0.28 42 3.0 0.0 1.6 2.4 6 161 BOU-DD25-505 10050N Imariren 170.0 170.9 0.62 6 0.9 0.0 0.4 0.6 4 79 BOU-DD25-505 10050N Imariren 174.5 177.0 2.86 21 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 8 262 BOU-DD25-506 9850N Boumadine 297.3 302.3 3.19 48 5.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 2 312 Including 297.3 299.5 4.45 50 2.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 2 413 BOU-DD25-507 9850N Boumadine 402.4 403.8 0.69 46 1.4 0.1 1.1 2.3 12 193 BOU-DD25-507 9850N Boumadine 482.7 483.2 0.75 11 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 3 75 BOU-DD25-507 9850N Boumadine 487.0 493.2 1.74 13 6.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 2 156 Including 489.0 490.6 3.60 42 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 3 345 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 62.4 63.0 1.56 4 0.6 0.1 0.8 3.5 27 238 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 92.9 93.5 0.62 16 0.6 0.1 0.6 1.0 6 109 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 172.0 173.0 0.30 51 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.9 13 117 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 227.0 228.6 4.98 143 1.6 0.3 0.2 2.5 3 619 BOU-DD25-508 10050N Imariren 233.4 234.3 0.60 21 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.4 3 85 BOU-DD25-509 10050N Imariren 166.8 169.0 0.27 69 2.2 0.1 2.4 3.4 7 236 BOU-DD25-509 10050N Imariren 282.1 291.4 2.18 62 9.3 0.1 0.7 1.5 2 296 Including 289.8 291.4 7.16 215 1.6 0.5 0.2 3.2 3 897 BOU-DD25-509 10050N Imariren 394.8 396.5 0.28 28 1.7 0.0 0.7 1.7 3 109 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 331.6 332.3 1.68 30 0.7 0.0 0.2 1.9 6 215 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 333.2 334.1 0.40 28 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.9 5 89 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 336.0 337.0 0.13 48 1.0 0.0 0.8 2.4 1 137 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 339.4 341.3 3.53 40 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 7 332 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 423.0 426.0 0.71 109 3.0 0.2 0.9 1.2 4 231 BOU-DD25-510 9250N Boumadine 431.0 432.0 0.68 19 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 10 88 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 190.0 191.0 0.90 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 10 90 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 309.1 310.1 0.58 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 56 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 311.1 316.0 1.95 270 4.9 0.1 0.1 0.6 8 449 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 330.5 331.7 3.70 53 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.6 4 365 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 343.9 344.9 2.64 1 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 215 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 422.0 422.6 0.67 30 0.6 0.1 0.1 2.2 4 144 BOU-DD25-511 10050N Imariren 503.0 505.0 0.61 7 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 5 59 BOU-DD25-512 10050N Imariren 338.0 339.0 15.86 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 4 1,247 BOU-DD25-512 10050N Imariren 358.4 360.6 2.81 109 2.2 0.0 0.2 0.9 4 359 BOU-DD25-512 10050N Imariren 373.6 377.0 0.89 32 3.4 0.0 0.1 0.4 3 116 BOU-DD25-512 10050N Imariren 379.0 380.0 0.62 10 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.6 2 109 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 365.3 367.1 5.19 118 1.8 0.5 0.2 1.0 2 591 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 374.8 377.7 5.52 109 2.9 0.3 0.2 5.2 4 698 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 379.7 381.5 1.25 14 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 9 115 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 390.0 390.7 0.77 13 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.8 10 102 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 457.1 459.0 1.08 2 1.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 90 BOU-DD25-513 9850N Boumadine 484.0 486.0 2.75 12 2.0 0.1 0.5 0.6 1 266 BOU-DD25-514 10150N Imariren 126.0 126.5 0.42 12 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 7 66 BOU-DD25-514 10150N Imariren 131.3 132.3 0.22 47 1.0 0.0 1.2 1.3 5 126 BOU-DD25-515 10150N Imariren 156.2 157.0 0.36 3 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.7 13 56 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 22.9 23.4 0.19 42 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 58 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 498.0 507.0 1.24 6 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 2 114 Including 498.0 500.0 3.09 2 2.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 3 259 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 628.0 629.0 1.06 12 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 3 110 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 648.5 649.0 66.66 111 0.5 0.1 1.0 1.6 6 5,373 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 666.3 668.0 0.74 23 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 14 91 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 762.5 764.0 1.48 34 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 3 158 BOU-DD25-516 9050N Boumadine 857.6 858.5 0.03 57 0.9 0.0 0.5 0.2 8 75 BOU-DD25-517 9450N Boumadine 336.6 337.3 0.18 36 0.7 0.1 1.0 0.8 13 99 BOU-DD25-517 9450N Boumadine 338.3 339.1 4.43 44 0.8 0.2 0.7 5.3 9 556 BOU-DD25-518 9650N Boumadine 109.5 110.4 0.66 12 0.9 0.0 0.6 2.4 7 137 BOU-DD25-518 9650N Boumadine 111.3 114.0 0.56 18 2.7 0.0 0.4 1.9 4 119 BOU-DD25-520 9650N Boumadine 137.0 138.2 1.24 70 1.2 0.1 3.0 3.6 4 335 BOU-DD25-520 9650N Boumadine 211.0 212.0 0.61 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.5 6 76 BOU-DD25-521 10150N Imariren 112.0 113.0 0.11 61 1.0 0.0 1.8 2.4 10 173 BOU-DD25-521 10150N Imariren 171.6 172.6 2.87 37 1.0 0.1 0.5 1.0 2 308 BOU-DD25-521 10150N Imariren 199.3 202.0 1.35 25 2.7 0.0 0.6 1.5 4 185 BOU-DD25-522 10150N Imariren 226.2 226.7 1.22 1 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 6 106 BOU-DD25-522 10150N Imariren 278.0 280.0 0.53 10 2.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 4 92 BOU-DD25-522 10150N Imariren 310.0 310.6 7.02 125 0.6 0.3 0.4 6.2 1 861 BOU-DD25-524 9650N Boumadine 189.0 190.0 0.72 17 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.5 5 129 BOU-DD25-524 9650N Boumadine 206.8 207.6 0.87 9 0.8 0.0 0.2 1.2 3 113 BOU-DD25-524 9650N Boumadine 268.0 269.0 4.10 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 3 332 BOU-DD25-525 3478200 Tizi 87.3 87.9 0.79 26 0.6 0.1 0.2 1.2 1 128 BOU-DD25-525 3478200 Tizi 89.6 90.4 1.13 39 0.8 0.1 0.2 1.1 1 165 BOU-DD25-525 3478200 Tizi 232.6 234.5 1.92 15 1.9 0.1 0.8 2.3 5 248 BOU-DD25-526 3478200 Tizi 122.6 123.1 0.40 40 0.5 0.1 0.9 0.9 2 120 BOU-DD25-526 3478200 Tizi 258.8 259.3 1.26 45 0.5 0.1 0.3 3.1 6 236 BOU-DD25-527 3478200 Tizi 57.6 58.1 0.31 28 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 7 72 BOU-DD25-527 3478200 Tizi 125.5 128.9 0.36 71 3.4 0.1 0.8 1.6 8 168

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.



Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes) (core lengths)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD25-562 315,624 3,476,809 1,282 270 -50 429 BOU-DD25-563 315,993 3,477,500 1,262 270 -50 720 BOU-DD25-564 317,717 3,477,109 1,147 250 -60 1,431 BOU-DD25-565 315,650 3,477,304 1,291 270 -50 639 BOU-DD25-566 316,156 3,477,500 1,249 270 -50 603 BOU-DD25-567 315,825 3,477,304 1,301 270 -50 642 BOU-DD25-568 316,305 3,477,500 1,230 270 -50 672 BOU-DD25-569 315,958 3,477,304 1,258 270 -50 612 BOU-DD25-570 316,112 3,477,304 1,240 270 -50 636 BOU-DD25-571 315,829 3,477,698 1,245 250 -50 258 BOU-DD25-572 317,259 3,477,264 1,201 250 -50 780 BOU-DD25-573 315,910 3,477,728 1,251 250 -50 336 BOU-DD25-574 316,270 3,477,304 1,228 270 -50 663 BOU-DD25-575 315,989 3,477,757 1,251 250 -50 462 BOU-DD25-576 316,446 3,477,304 1,233 270 -50 633 BOU-DD25-577 317,260 3,477,264 1,201 250 -57 791 BOU-DD25-578 316,065 3,477,784 1,245 250 -50 615 BOU-DD25-579 317,713 3,476,658 1,203 250 -50 819 BOU-DD25-580 316,137 3,477,811 1,234 250 -50 663 BOU-DD25-581 306,448 3,472,488 1,262 180 -50 156 BOU-DD25-582 306,450 3,472,571 1,258 180 -50 306 BOU-DD25-583 306,450 3,472,651 1,250 180 -50 462 BOU-DD25-584 317,221 3,477,147 1,219 250 -50 666 BOU-DD25-585 306,450 3,472,857 1,238 180 -50 303 BOU-DD25-586 306,450 3,472,985 1,244 180 -50 312 BOU-DD25-587 307,017 3,473,984 1,197 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-588 307,019 3,474,089 1,220 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-590 307,019 3,474,196 1,246 180 -50 207 BOU-DD25-591 307,019 3,474,301 1,269 180 -50 213 BOU-DD25-592 307,019 3,474,384 1,266 180 -50 222 BOU-DD25-594 305,278 3,473,564 1,297 180 -50 156 BOU-DD25-595 305,278 3,473,628 1,271 180 -50 150 BOU-MP25-068 317,439 3,476,395 1,208 250 -55 294 BOU-MP25-069 317,323 3,476,459 1,214 250 -55 255 BOU-RC25-002 314,592 3,473,053 1,266 180 -50 150 BOU-RC25-003 314,594 3,473,103 1,268 180 -50 200 BOU-RC25-004 314,592 3,473,147 1,268 180 -50 96 BOU-RC25-005 314,442 3,473,086 1,277 180 -50 100 BOU-RC25-006 314,442 3,473,128 1,278 180 -50 150 BOU-RC25-007 314,442 3,473,168 1,278 180 -50 200 BOU-RC25-008 314,442 3,473,210 1,279 180 -50 250 BOU-RC25-009 330,777 3,486,440 1,046 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-010 330,748 3,486,470 1,045 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-011 331,216 3,486,533 1,047 135 -50 204 BOU-RC25-012 331,185 3,486,564 1,051 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-013 331,609 3,486,591 1,034 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-014 331,577 3,486,623 1,039 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-015 331,822 3,487,123 1,023 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-016 331,795 3,487,152 1,026 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-017 331,721 3,487,082 1,037 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-018 331,748 3,487,055 1,029 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-019 331,769 3,486,728 1,026 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-020 331,739 3,486,759 1,027 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-021 332,488 3,487,835 1,042 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-022 332,460 3,487,862 1,049 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-023 317,009 3,475,388 1,248 250 -50 200 BOU-RC25-024 317,045 3,475,401 1,243 250 -50 120 BOU-RC25-025 317,082 3,475,414 1,239 250 -55 178 BOU-RC25-026 317,362 3,476,367 1,208 250 -55 150 BOU-RC25-027 317,361 3,476,473 1,213 250 -55 200

