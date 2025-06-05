Ethan Yan Featured in XYZ Media’s 'Next Generation of Innovators' for RetinAI, an AI-Powered System Making Early Eye Cancer Detection Affordable and Accessible

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading media company that bridges educational pursuits with technological innovation, is thrilled to announce a new season of its “Next Generation of Innovators” series, a digital campaign that casts a spotlight on the extraordinary young leaders shaping the future through inventive solutions to global challenges. This series proudly features Ethan Yan, a Groton School student whose innovation, RetinAI, significantly advances the early diagnosis of retinoblastoma, a childhood eye cancer, through an affordable, accessible, AI-powered screening system. Ethan developed RetinAI to support timely and accurate diagnoses, particularly in underserved regions with limited access to costly medical infrastructure.

RetinAI consists of two primary parts: a wearable headset designed for external pupil imaging, and a handheld, non-mydriatic retinal camera. Both parts use advanced deep learning models that can detect leukocoria—a critical early symptom of retinoblastoma—along with direct identification of retinal tumors without the need for dilating the pupil. Designed to detect leukocoria as small as 1mm in diameter, RetinAI stands out as a powerful tool for early-stage tumor identification.

“When I was a child, I was diagnosed with retinoblastoma—but my primary doctor initially missed it,” Ethan said. “I later learned that missed or delayed diagnoses are not uncommon. This experience became the motivation behind my project: to help other children with retinoblastoma receive earlier diagnoses and, in some severe cases, preserve their vision. By developing RetinAI, I hope to create a tool that ensures no child misses the chance for early care that could protect their vision.”

Ethan has successfully completed early clinical testing of RetinAI. The system captured high-quality retinal images and was able to identify both normal anatomy and conditions such as retinoblastoma tumors, retinal detachment, hemangiomas, and macular degeneration. Built for accessibility, RetinAI’s production cost is under $100—an extraordinary breakthrough compared to existing diagnostic devices that can cost over $200,000.

“I envision a future where RetinAI is integrated into routine health screenings: during annual checkups, school eye exams, and even at-home assessments,” Ethan said. “With widespread use, every child with retinoblastoma could be diagnosed early—when the disease is most treatable—and receive timely care. My research aims to make that future a reality by providing an accessible, AI- powered tool that empowers both healthcare providers and families to detect this cancer before it causes irreversible harm.”

“Ethan embodies what it means to be a ‘Next Generation Innovator’ in the truest sense,” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. “This is a brilliant young scientist, taking a personal experience from his childhood and turning it into a real-world solution with big potential. Ethan’s project is a reminder of how resilience, compassion and creativity can make real changes.”

Through the "Next Generation of Innovators" series, XYZ Media continues its commitment to celebrating young leaders turning bold ideas into impactful realities.

