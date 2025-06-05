Bitcoin Solaris Launches Mobile Mining App, Paving the Way for Mainstream Crypto Participation





TALLINN, Estonia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), the next-generation cryptocurrency project redefining digital mining, has announced the upcoming Beta release of its groundbreaking Solaris Nova App—a mobile-first platform that makes earning crypto as simple as opening your phone.

Designed to democratize access to mining and reward participation in real-time, the Solaris Nova App eliminates the barriers that have traditionally kept everyday users out of the crypto mining space. No specialized hardware. No steep learning curve. Just one tap to start earning BTC-S directly on your device.



The Future of Mining Lives in Your Pocket

Bitcoin Solaris introduces mobile-first mining through its upcoming Solaris Nova App—a breakthrough designed to democratize crypto rewards. No need for expensive ASICs or technical know-how. Just open the app, activate one-click mining, and watch as your device earns in real-time.

Highlights of the mining experience:

Cross-device compatibility: Whether you're using a laptop, smartphone, or desktop, you can mine BTC-S effectively.



Ultra-low energy usage: Consuming 99.95% less energy than Bitcoin, it's environmentally sustainable.



Adaptive algorithms: Mining is optimized based on device capability, ensuring everyone earns fairly.





Real-time wallet rewards: Instead of waiting for blocks to confirm, your rewards are credited immediately.



Gamified experience: Leaderboards, achievements, and in-app tutorials make it engaging for new users and veterans alike.



All of this is wrapped in top-tier security—biometric logins, end-to-end encryption, and remote wipe capabilities ensure your mining and wallet remain secure at all times.

Crypto Mining Just Got Simpler, Smarter, and Mobile—Join BTC-S



This mobile mining solution is designed not only for crypto veterans but also for newcomers seeking a seamless, secure way to participate in blockchain ecosystems.

A Timely Opportunity: BTC-S Presale Nears Final Phase



With the full app release set to coincide with the final stages of the BTC-S presale, momentum around Bitcoin Solaris is growing rapidly. Over 11,000 users have joined, and more than $1.8 million has already been raised.

Current Presale Details:

Price: $6



$6 Next Phase: $7



$7 Launch Price: $20



$20 Bonus: 10%



The presale closes in approximately eight weeks, giving new users a limited-time opportunity to secure early access and benefit from potential upside.



A Growing Network of Audited Trust

Security and transparency are non-negotiables in today’s crypto landscape. Bitcoin Solaris has passed audits by both Cyberscope and Freshcoins , and the project’s KYC is fully verified, making it one of the most trusted new tokens on the scene.

And with active community growth on Telegram and X , momentum isn’t slowing—it’s building.

Influencers Are Noticing

Prominent crypto voices are beginning to weigh in. In a recent review, Crypto Nitro highlighted the unmatched energy efficiency, real-world mining utility, and rapid scalability of Bitcoin Solaris as reasons why he believes this project “won’t just compete—it will lead.”



Get Started

With the imminent launch of the Solaris Nova App, Bitcoin Solaris is making it easier than ever to enter the world of crypto. Whether you're new to the space or looking for a smarter way to earn, BTC-S offers a powerful entry point.

For more information:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9efa35-741a-4d72-a940-60cf0f039ad2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59365ece-1d0b-4322-9586-19e1b133e39d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15fe682b-2fd6-4da6-8a1a-7bbbdea7871c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1e3816f-2819-488b-ab59-f66854ac59fd

