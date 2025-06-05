Global Biocomposites Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biocomposites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Biocomposites Market?

The biocomposites market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $33.92 billion in 2024 to $39.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.7%. This impressive growth within the historic period can be attributed to factors such as environmental concerns, regulatory initiates, the push towards a reduced carbon footprint, evolving consumer preferences, and initiatives geared towards waste reduction.

What Does The Future Hold For The Biocomposites Market?

Rapid growth in this market size is expected in the next few years. The market is projected to increase in value to $75.62 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 17.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several trends and developments, including the sustainability of supply chains, government incentives, the proliferation of eco-friendly packaging, emerging market applications, and the introduction of biodegradable biocomposites.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7566&type=smp

What Is Driving The Current Growth In The Biocomposites Market?

Growing environmental concerns are expected to drive market growth forward. Environmental concerns refer to environmental issues affecting human activity in the biophysical environment, leading to harmful environmental degradation. Biocomposites typically have a reduced environmental footprint and offer increased safety for humans and other living habitats. Most biocomposites are also recyclable and reusable. For context, in April 2024, according to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a UK-based government department responsible for improving and protecting the environment, urban background concentrations of ozone O3 reached 66.8 µg/m3 in 2023, marking a 3% increase from 2022. Growing environmental concerns like these are thus driving the biocomposites market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biocomposites-global-market-report

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Biocomposites Market?

Prominent companies currently operating in this market include UPM, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Universal Forest Products Inc, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Tecnaro GmbH, Newtechwood, Meshlin Composites ZRT, Green Bay Decking LLC, AlPAS Srl, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Zeller+Gmelin Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., Rahn AG, Aal Chem, SICPA Holding SA, Fuzion Technologies Inc., Rütgers Organics GmbH, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Imerys, Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd., Aapico Hitech Public Company Limited, Amorim, BioLogic, Advanced Compounding, Stora Enso, Sappi Ltd., GreenCore Composites.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Biocomposites Market?

Technological innovations are gaining traction in this market. Major companies are introducing new technologies such as fully biocomposite material Tepex, manufactured with continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites. In February 2024, for example, Biocomposites, a UK-based manufacturing company, launched STIMULAN VG, a calcium matrix antibiotic carrier mixed with vancomycin and gentamicin. This unique product aims to improve antibiotic effectiveness by delivering them directly to infection sites, thereby reducing systemic side effects and the risk of antibiotic resistance.

How Is The Biocomposites Market Segmented According To The Data?

The biocomposites market can be segmented by -

1 Product: Hybrid Biocomposites, Green Biocomposites

2 Polymer: Natural Polymer Composites, Synthetic Polymer Composites

3 Fiber Type: Wood Fiber Composites, Non-Wood Fiber Composites

4 End-Use Industries: Building and Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments include:

1 Hybrid Biocomposites: Reinforced Hybrid Biocomposites, Matrix Hybrid Biocomposites

2 Green Biocomposites: Plant Fiber-Reinforced Biocomposites, Natural Fiber Biocomposites, Biodegradable Polymer Composites

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Biocomposites Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biocomposites market in 2024, followed by North America. The regions covered in the biocomposites market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composites-global-market-report

Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceramic-matrix-composites-global-market-report

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, an impressive contribution from in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay ahead in your business sector.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.