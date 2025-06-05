Global Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market To Reach $53.18 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 21.3%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence AI edge computing market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, escalating from $20.29 billion in 2024 to $24.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.9%. The increase during this historic period can be ascribed to the surge of IoT devices, advanced edge computing technology, and an escalating demand for real-time data processing. This growth is accompanied by leaps in AI and machine learning applications, and a heightened concern over data privacy and security.

Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market

The AI edge computing market's size is predicted to witness exponential growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a staggering $53.18 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 21.3%. The forecast period growth can be accredited to the expansion of 5G networks, adoption of edge AI in autonomous vehicles, emergence of Industry 4.0 initiatives, and integration of AI into edge devices. Further acceleration in the deployment of edge computing infrastructure and the rise of AI as a service AIAAS are also notable trends. The market will also see a shift towards decentralized AI architectures, increased emphasis on edge AI sustainability and energy efficiency, and the rise of hybrid edge-cloud computing models.

Driving The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market Growth

The AI edge computing market's growth is expected to be largely fuelled by the increasing application of artificial intelligence automation in industrial machinery. AI automation—utilizing AI technologies to automate tasks traditionally requiring human intervention—partners perfectly with AI edge computing. By enabling real-time data processing and decision-making at the network's edge, AI edge computing directly enhances machine operation.

Key Player Strategies In The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market

Major businesses operating in the AI edge computing market include tech giants such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., along with Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company GE, and Accenture PLC. Companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation are seen as market leaders, playing crucial roles in developing the industry.

Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market

To maintain competitive advantage, key industry players are focusing on advancing product innovation. NVIDIA, for instance, has developed products such as NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin—a high-performance system-on-module—specifically designed for edge AI applications.

The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market Segmentation

The AI edge computing market report focuses on:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Application: IIoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, AR and VR, Other Applications

3 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

4 By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Robotics, Public Infrastructure, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industry Verticals

Furthermore, the report delves into specific segments:

1 By Hardware: Edge Servers, Edge Gateways, IoT Devices, Networking Equipment

2 By Software: AI Software Platforms, Data Management Software, Edge Analytics Software

Regional Insights In The Artificial Intelligence AI Edge Computing Market

North America held the largest share of the AI edge computing market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

