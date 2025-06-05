Toobit Launches Zero-Fee Trading for All USDC Spot Pairs





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning global digital asset trading exchange, is launching a limited-time Zero-Fee Trading for all USDC spot trading pairs, beginning June 5, 2025, at 8:00 (UTC). During this event, all users can enjoy 0% maker and taker fees, helping them maximize profitability by eliminating transaction costs.

This exclusive promotion applies to all currently available USDC spot pairs on the Toobit platform, including BTC/USDC, ETH/USDC, SOL/USDC, DOGE/USDC, TRX/USDC, and TON/USDC. The initiative is part of Toobit’s ongoing efforts to make digital asset trading more accessible, cost-efficient, and user-friendly.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to improve our users’ trading experience and provide them with a rewarding trading environment,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “This zero-fee event is designed to give traders greater flexibility while optimizing their returns.”

In spot trading, maker and taker fees are the standard costs users pay to execute trades on an exchange. A maker adds liquidity to the market by placing a limit order that isn't immediately filled, while a taker removes liquidity by matching with an existing order. Most exchanges charge separate fees for each, but during this event on Toobit, both types of trades will incur zero fees.

Removing these fees means a greater portion of each trade goes directly to the user, supporting more efficient strategies, especially for high-frequency traders and those trading at volume.

Toobit invites traders of all experience levels to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize their returns with zero transaction costs on one of the most stable cryptoasset exchanges in the market.

For more information, visit www.toobit.com.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bb0a47e-db2b-4e63-8177-2ad7330dbb35

Toobit Toobit

