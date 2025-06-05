Cascade Collision Repair Expands OEM-Certified Auto Body Services Across Utah

Founded in 2000, Cascade Collision Repair has developed a strong reputation for precise, safety-driven services.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cascade Collision Repair , a long-standing provider of auto body repair and collision center services in Utah, has announced the continued expansion of its OEM-certified repair network across the state. With 13 operational locations and two more underway, the company is reinforcing its position as a regional leader in manufacturer-certified automotive repair.Founded in 2000, Cascade Collision Repair has developed a strong reputation for precise, safety-driven services. Its repair centers are certified by top automotive brands, including BMW , Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz , Subaru, and Rivian. This manufacturer alignment ensures that every repair adheres to factory standards for structural integrity, finish, and performance.The company’s full suite of services includes auto paint, car dent removal, auto glass repair, and aluminum and oversized vehicle repairs. With advanced systems like laser-guided structural alignment and AkzoNobel color matching, Cascade Collision Repair continues to invest in modern repair technologies.As part of its commitment to a seamless customer experience, the business offers lifetime transferable warranties, consistent status updates, and support with insurance claims and rental coordination. Locations span major Utah communities, including Ogden, Lehi, St. George, and Spanish Fork, with new centers opening soon in Cedar City and West Valley City.For more information or to schedule a service appointment, please contact their service team directly through the website’s location pages for the nearest Cascade Collision Repair in Utah.About Cascade Collision Repair: Cascade Collision Repair is a trusted, regionally recognized collision repair provider known for its dedication to quality, safety, and precision. With OEM certifications and expert technicians at each location, the company remains a respected resource for Utah drivers seeking dependable post-accident vehicle restoration.

