TISSIUM selected for the French Tech 120 Program

Paris, France, June 5, 2025 -- TISSIUM, a medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, confirms its selection for the sixth year in a row in the French Tech 120 Program by joining the 2025 class.

Launched in 2019 by the Mission French Tech, the French Tech 120 is a program from the Government to support the 120 most promising French start-ups, who have the potential to become world-class technology leaders.

TISSIUM will benefit from daily, personalized support throughout the 2025 class. The aim of the program is to provide individual and collective support on strategic issues such as international development, financing, recruitment, industrial implantation, intellectual property, and regulatory issues. Start-ups will thus be able to rely on a dedicated start-up manager within the Mission French Tech, enhanced visibility, specific support on regulatory issues, and collective support in the form of experience-sharing events and expertise contributions.

“We are delighted to once again be part of the French Tech 120 program, particularly in 2025 where we continue the expansion of our activities in each of our therapeutic indications and the achievement of important clinical and regulatory milestones in preparation for the upcoming commercialization of our first products. For the sixth consecutive year, this recognition is a validation of our ongoing commitment to innovate and grow in order to transform the field of tissue reconstruction.” said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM.

About Mission French Tech

Mission French Tech is the government mission tasked, since 2013, with supporting the structuring and growth of the French start-up ecosystem, in France and internationally.

Attached to the Direction Générale des Entreprises, within the Ministère de l'Économie, des Finances et de la Souveraineté Industrielle et Numérique, it federates and animates the French Tech ecosystem with a network of 17 Capitales and nearly a hundred labeled French Tech Communities, in France and in 52 countries around the world.

It also supports start-ups by facilitating their interactions with the administration via a network of over 60 French Tech correspondents.

Mission French Tech supports the most mature start-ups through the French Tech Next40/120 program and start-ups positioned in sectors identified as strategic within the framework of France 2030 with the French Tech 2030 program.

Find all the information on the French Tech Next40/120 on the Mission French Tech website: www.lafrenchtech.com/en

Mission French Tech press contact: ft.presse@finances.gouv.fr

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a MedTech company headquartered in Paris, France, with operations in Cambridge, USA, and a manufacturing site in the North of France (Ronq). The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM’s diversified pipeline includes seven products across three core verticals: sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is engineered to optimize tissue reconstruction through controlled and consistent application with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital).

For more information, please visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

