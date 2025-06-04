Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 902

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (5) Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 84-69-5).

(6) Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 26761-40-0).

(7) Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 28553-12-0).

(8) Di-n-hexyl phthalate (DnHP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 84-75-3).

(9) Di-n-octyl phthalate (DNOP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 117-84-0).

(10) Di-n-pentyl phthalate (DnPP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 131-18-0).

(11) Diisoheptyl phthalate (DIHP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 71888-89-6).

"Patient." An individual who is under the medical care of a

health care practitioner, in addition to the following, as

applicable:

(1) The parent or legal guardian of the individual if

the individual is under 18 years of age.

(2) The health care agent, as defined in 20 Pa.C.S. §

5422 (relating to definitions), of the individual.

(3) The health care representative, as defined in 20

Pa.C.S. § 5422, of the individual.

(4) The guardian of the individual if the individual is

deemed an incapacitated person in accordance with 20 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 55 (relating to incapacitated persons).

§ 58A14. Prohibitions.

(a) Intravenous solution containers.--Beginning January 1,

2027, a person may not manufacture, sell or distribute

intravenous solution containers made with intentionally added

