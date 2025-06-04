Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,726 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 902

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (5) Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 84-69-5).

(6) Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 26761-40-0).

(7) Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 28553-12-0).

(8) Di-n-hexyl phthalate (DnHP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 84-75-3).

(9) Di-n-octyl phthalate (DNOP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 117-84-0).

(10) Di-n-pentyl phthalate (DnPP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 131-18-0).

(11) Diisoheptyl phthalate (DIHP) (Chemical Abstracts

Service Registry Number 71888-89-6).

"Patient." An individual who is under the medical care of a

health care practitioner, in addition to the following, as

applicable:

(1) The parent or legal guardian of the individual if

the individual is under 18 years of age.

(2) The health care agent, as defined in 20 Pa.C.S. §

5422 (relating to definitions), of the individual.

(3) The health care representative, as defined in 20

Pa.C.S. § 5422, of the individual.

(4) The guardian of the individual if the individual is

deemed an incapacitated person in accordance with 20 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 55 (relating to incapacitated persons).

§ 58A14. Prohibitions.

(a) Intravenous solution containers.--Beginning January 1,

2027, a person may not manufacture, sell or distribute

intravenous solution containers made with intentionally added

20250SB0804PN0902 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 902

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more