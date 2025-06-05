Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market to Hit USD 15.6 Bn by 2035, Driven by Demand in Packaging, Textiles & Automotive

Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market

UK's biobased biodegradable plastic market grows steadily, driven by strong policies, corporate efforts, and rising demand for eco-friendly products.

The biobased biodegradable plastic market is set for strong growth, driven by eco-regulations, consumer demand, and innovation in sustainable materials across key industries.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biobased biodegradable plastics market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to surge from USD 6.3 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 15.6 billion by 2035. This expansion reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%, driven by increasing environmental awareness, regulatory support for sustainable materials, and rising demand across packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods sectors.Biobased biodegradable plastics, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose, are gaining widespread traction as a solution to combat plastic pollution. These plastics decompose naturally through microbial action, significantly reducing their environmental footprint compared to conventional plastics, which take hundreds of years to break down.Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb--89 Industry Drivers Fueling Market GrowthThe demand for biobased biodegradable plastics is being fueled by several converging factors. Governments and environmental organizations across the globe are actively enforcing policies and regulations that ban or limit the usage of conventional plastics. As companies seek to comply with evolving legislation, they are turning to biodegradable options to maintain competitiveness and brand integrity.Additionally, increasing concerns over plastic waste management, marine pollution, and landfill overcrowding are pushing industries to embrace circular economy practices. Biobased biodegradable plastics serve as a viable solution, offering the dual benefit of renewability and decomposition without harmful residues.Technological innovation is another major catalyst. Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the creation of advanced biodegradable polymers with improved strength, flexibility, and barrier properties—making them suitable for high-performance applications. Furthermore, the declining cost of raw materials due to efficient bioprocessing techniques is enhancing the economic feasibility of these plastics.Key Application Segments Gaining MomentumAmong the prominent end-use sectors, packaging continues to dominate the biobased biodegradable plastics market. Flexible and rigid packaging applications are benefiting from the surge in e-commerce and increasing demand for food-safe, compostable alternatives. Major food and beverage brands are investing heavily in biodegradable packaging solutions to align with sustainability goals and consumer expectations.The agricultural sector also represents a significant growth avenue, with biodegradable mulch films, seed coatings, and plant pots reducing environmental impact and supporting eco-friendly farming practices. These materials degrade naturally in soil, eliminating the need for manual removal and disposal.In the automotive industry, bioplastics are being integrated into interior components and trims to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. Their use is aligned with broader trends in sustainable manufacturing and carbon emission reduction.Consumer goods and textiles are additional domains showing rising interest in biobased biodegradable alternatives. Personal care products, disposable cutlery, and fashion items are now increasingly incorporating bio-compounds to appeal to green-conscious buyers and differentiate in a crowded market.Gain Detailed Understanding by Reviewing the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-biobased-biodegradable-plastics-market Regional Landscape and Market OpportunitiesRegionally, Europe is expected to maintain its lead in the biobased biodegradable plastic market, owing to stringent regulatory frameworks, a strong circular economy agenda, and a mature recycling infrastructure. The European Union’s push toward a sustainable plastics economy has catalyzed investments in bio-based alternatives across its member states.North America is witnessing growing adoption, driven by heightened environmental awareness, innovative startups, and favorable government policies supporting green manufacturing. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, particularly China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, presents untapped potential due to rapid urbanization, rising plastic consumption, and increasing policy emphasis on sustainability.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually entering the fold, supported by both public and private sector initiatives to tackle plastic waste and encourage local bioeconomy development.Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market Leading Players• NatureWorks LLC• BASF SE• TotalEnergies Corbion• Novamont S.p.A• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• Danimer Scientific• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH• Plantic Technologies Ltd.• Toray Industries, Inc.• Avantium N.V.• Corbion N.V.• Biome Bioplastics• Cardia Bioplastics• Green Dot BioplasticsPolymers & Plastics Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/polymers-and-plastics Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Polyester• Starch blends• Poly lactic acid (PLA)• Cellulose• Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)• Other biobased biodegradable plasticBy Application:• Packaging• Fibres• Healthcare• Agriculture• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsPoly butylene Succinate Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polybutylene-succinate-market Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/perfluoropolyether-market Polyether Modified Polysiloxane Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyether-modified-polysiloxane-market Nylon-6 Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyamide-6-market Polysulfide Resin Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polysulfide-resin-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 