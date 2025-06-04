MPD Arrests Three Juvenile Suspects in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three juveniles involved in a carjacking in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 7:23 a.m., Seventh District officers responded for the report of a carjacking in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who reported that they were approached by three juvenile suspects. The suspects physically pulled the victim from their vehicle, snatched the key fob then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Responding officers canvased the area and were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and detain all three suspects. As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 25082625

