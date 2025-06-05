Vortex Energy Corp. Announces Conversion of Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company”) announces the conversion of outstanding unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Debentures”) pursuant to notices of conversion received from all holders of the Debentures (the “Conversion”).

On January 28, 2025, the Company issued the Debentures for an aggregate principal amount of C$400,000. Interest accrued thereon at a rate of 10% per annum until June 3, 2025, resulting in an aggregate of C$413,916.36 (the “Principal and Interest”) payable by the Company.

To satisfy the Principal and Interest, the Company will be issuing an aggregate of 1,061,324 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a conversion price of C$0.39 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.43 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Conversion shall be subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the conversion of the Debentures, including the issuance of the securities of the Company, and the receipt of all requisite approvals, including acceptance of the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Conversion will occur on the terms anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company is unable to obtain all requisite approvals; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; and title and environmental risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.