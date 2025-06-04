ETF Approval Sparks Institutional Mining Rush, PAIRMiner Scales Up





LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More offline retail inverter community can now participate in the mining economy without the hassle of hardware or technical knowledge using PAIRMiner, a UK-regulated cloud mining platform, as Bitcoin experiences a surge driven by growing institutional adoption and recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner offers users remote access to hash power for mining Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and other cryptocurrencies. Interest in the platform sharply rose in early June 2025, coinciding with broader market enthusiasm following regulatory breakthroughs that have brought institutional investors more deeply into the crypto ecosystem.

Institutional Momentum Reshapes the Crypto Industry

The trajectory of Bitcoin in 2025 has been greatly influenced by several notable measures enacted by various authorities and organizations. This year, certain regions, including parts of the US and Europe, approved spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), allowing direct investment in Bitcoin via standard brokerage accounts. This has significantly expanded market participation by pension funds, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds.

“The approval of spot ETFs has not only validated Bitcoin’s role as an asset class but also created structural demand from institutions that were previously hesitant due to regulatory uncertainties,” said Heindrova, spokesperson for PAIRMiner . “ Individual investors are now looking for efficient and straightforward methods to be involved with the digital asset economy, particularly through mining, as this change is streaming down to retail. “

These developments have also led to a tightening of available Bitcoin supply, increasing the attractiveness of mining as a method of accumulation.PAIRMiner serves as a connection between the changing institutional environment and personal involvement, providing a secure, cloud-based platform for mining cryptocurrencies without the need to own physical mining rigs.

Regulated, Accessible, and Built for All Investors

Recognized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), PAIRMiner presents a compliant and clear entry point into the world of crypto mining for all investors. Its platform is designed for both beginners and seasoned crypto users and provides access to mining services without the need for capital-intensive hardware or ongoing maintenance.

Fundamental highlights of the platform include:

$150 Free Cloud Hashrate Credit: New users get a free allocation to start mining right away, and every new user qualifies for a free allocation.





right away, and every new user qualifies for a free allocation. Unique Mining Contracts: A range of flexible options suitable to cater to different financial plans and levels of risks.





Instant Income Tracking: An easy-to-use dashboard that helps users to efficiently manage and adjust their passive income approach.





Secure and Safe Withdrawals: Users can withdraw their profits at any time, fully supported by platform transparency and fund control.





Market Sentiment Turns Positive

Bitcoin trading above major support levels and spot ETF inflows reaching record levels, PAIRMiner has noticed a jump in activity on its platform. The company reveals a 40% surge in registrations since the beginning of Q2 2025, more users have chosen to go with short-term mining contracts that are delivering daily consistent rewards to them.

The change mirrors the whole crypto space's upbeat mood. From hedge funds redistributing portfolios to retail investors looking for alternative to dormant savings accounts, digital asset is again the leading financial innovation—the mining is still one of the few ways to get crypto directly.

Forward Outlook

While PAIRMiner stays in its three-dimensional growth and innovation on user-core mining features, it keeps on the path of supporting safe and scalable participation. The platform's clear operation and FCA compliance put it at the very centre of the game, helping it to satisfy the newcomers and well-experienced investors in the market of rapid maturity.

To get more details or check out contract options, visit https://pairminer.com /

Media Contact:

Agnes Heindrova

PR Manager

Email: agnes@pairminer.com

Web: https://pairminer.com





Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, legal advice, or investment recommendations.Cryptocurrency involves risk and market volatility. Please research or consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions a Pairminer.com and associated parties are not liable for any financial loss incurred.

