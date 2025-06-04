James Altucher: “America Just Hit the AI Reset Button”

New briefing reveals how Trump and Musk are quietly building the most powerful artificial intelligence system in U.S. history — and why July 1 could mark a major turning point

BALTIMORE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new briefing , tech entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher reveals a development he says will “change America forever.”

At the center of it is Project Colossus — a classified supercomputer initiative led by Elon Musk’s xAI — and backed by sweeping support from President Donald Trump.

A Presidential Reversal with Massive Implications

Altucher says the shift began with one of Trump’s first presidential actions in 2025.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110. ”

This decision reversed Biden-era restrictions on AI research, which Altucher claims had “prevented us from unleashing its true power.”

“Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history… Stargate… a massive, AI data center and infrastructure project.”

Hidden Inside a Warehouse in Memphis

Altucher’s report reveals a facility in Tennessee that, until now, has gone largely unnoticed.

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee… lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls ‘Project Colossus.’”

“It contains not just one or two… but 200,000 units of Nvidia’s all-powerful AI chips… making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”

“The fastest supercomputer on the planet.” — Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

July 1: “When It All Changes”

According to Altucher, time is short. A critical update to Colossus is imminent.

“That’s when I predict Elon could announce a major update to this new AI project. One that some say will essentially 10X its power – overnight.”

Altucher refers to this moment as a “second wave” of AI — what he calls:

“Artificial Superintelligence.”

“This second wave… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

A Warning… and a Milestone

Altucher closes his briefing with a quote from Vladimir Putin to stress the stakes:

“Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.” — Vladimir Putin

He believes Project Colossus may determine whether America leads — or falls behind — in the AI race.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. A pioneer in AI since the 1980s, he previously worked on IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer and developed early AI trading systems on Wall Street. His latest research uncovers critical breakthroughs in AI infrastructure and the political forces accelerating its rise.

