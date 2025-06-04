D-BOX Technologies Announces CEO Change

MONTREAL, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a corporation with more than 25 years of experience delivering immersive motion experiences in movie theatres, sim racing, gaming, simulation training and more, today announced a mutual agreement with Sébastien Mailhot, its Chief Executive Officer, under which Mr. Mailhot will be stepping down, and Naveen Prasad will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer effective as of the close of business on June 10, 2025.

D-BOX extends its gratitude to Sébastien Mailhot for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions. During his tenure, Mr. Mailhot achieved significant and critical financial milestones, helping the Corporation deliver both revenue growth and improved profitability.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and management team, I want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Sébastien Mailhot for his dedication and the positive impact he had on D-BOX,” said Brigitte Bourque, Chair of the Board of Directors. “This mutual decision allows for a smooth transition and positions the Corporation to build on the financial progress achieved under Sébastien’s leadership, as we look to further unlock D-BOX’s potential. We wish Sébastien all the best,” stated Mrs. Bourque.

With Naveen Prasad’s appointment, the Board is reinforcing its commitment to focused execution. A seasoned media and technology executive, Mr. Prasad brings over 25 years of experience driving growth, innovation, and organizational change. He is the Co-Founder of SoundIMAGE, an AI-powered localization company, and Founder of the media consultancy firm Impossible Objects. As President of VICE Media Canada, he led a comprehensive restructuring across all divisions. He was also a key architect in building Elevation Pictures into Canada’s leading independent film distributor and held senior executive roles at Entertainment One and Alliance Films. A current D-BOX Board member, Mr. Prasad steps into the CEO role with deep operational insight and a proven record of leadership and change.

“D-BOX is at an important inflection point, and I’m stepping into this role with a sharp focus on disciplined execution,” said Naveen Prasad. “As a current independent Board member, I’ve seen the progress firsthand and understand the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on that momentum and ensure we’re aligned around clear priorities and strategic outcomes.”

Brigitte Bourque added, “Naveen’s deep understanding of the business and the industry, combined with a track record of leadership and transformation, makes him well positioned to lead D-BOX forward with focus and clarity. The Board has full confidence in his ability to strengthen operational effectiveness, support the team, and guide the next phase of the Corporation’s evolution. His appointment reflects our shared commitment to delivering results and advancing the Corporation’s priorities.”

In addition, D-BOX is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Vaudry Tersigni as an independent director.

Mrs. Vaudry Tersigni brings extensive operational and leadership experience, having served as Senior Vice-President of Strategic Planning & Operational Effectiveness at Morneau Shepell (now Telus Health), and previously holding multiple executive roles at CIBC across strategy, governance, HR, and technology. She currently serves as a board member and Chair of the Human Resources Compensation Committee at the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mrs. Vaudry Tersigni holds a BA in Industrial Relations from McGill, an MBA from McMaster and holds both the Institute of Corporate Directors and Global Competent Boards designations, with the latter focused on ESG leadership.

The Corporation further announced that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Daniel Le Blanc

Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

dleblanc@d-box.com

