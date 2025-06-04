Insurtech Insights USA 2025: Highlights from the Opening Day

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2025, North America’s premier gathering of insurance executives and innovators, kicked off today at the Javits Center with record energy from 6,000+ attendees, fresh perspectives, and a bold vision for the future of insurance. With thousands of executives, investors, and founders in attendance, the first day of the conference delivered powerful discussions across multiple stages, spotlighting how AI, innovation, and leadership are actively reshaping the insurance landscape.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the day featured Garry Kasparov, Chess Grandmaster, and renowned AI advocate, who took the main stage to explore the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence in the insurance sector. In his keynote titled “Human vs AI: The Future of Insurance Lies in Collaboration,” Kasparov challenged attendees to view AI not as a competitor, but as a partner in driving more informed, efficient, and human-centered decision-making. The session, moderated by Sean Merat, CEO, Owl.co, sparked conversations around how trust, ethics, and control play critical roles in AI integration.

Another standout moment was the executive panel “View From the Top – How Senior Leaders at Major Carriers and Brokers Are Actually Using AI to Drive Business Results.” The discussion brought together Juan Andrade, President & CEO of USAA , and Mark Hammond, EVP & CIO of AssuredPartners , who shared how AI already delivers measurable outcomes across underwriting, claims, and distribution. The panel was moderated by Nirav Dagli, Founder & CEO of Spinnaker Analytics, and emphasized the shift from experimentation to enterprise deployment of AI-powered workflows.

On the investment side, “Unicorn Building: The Insurtech Funding Landscape in 2025 & Beyond” examined the evolving dynamics of capital flow in insurtech. Ian Sanders, SVP, Venture Capital Portfolio Munich Re Ventures , Tim Del Bello, Managing Director, New York Life Ventures , and Ali Geramian, Partner, Anthemis , provided insights on what it takes to scale startups in today’s climate, where ROI, risk alignment, and resilience are top priorities for investors.

The energy throughout the day was palpable, as multiple stages buzzed with strategic discussions, product demos, and spontaneous networking. From visionary keynotes to practical use cases, Day 1 proved that insurance innovation is accelerating—not in some distant future, but right now.

Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights , commented on the success of the opening day, saying, “Day one of Insurtech Insights USA 2025 exceeded all expectations. From Garry Kasparov exploring the human-AI partnership, to carriers unveiling practical, AI-enabled workflows in underwriting, claims, and distribution, what we witnessed today is not the future of insurance, it’s the now,”. He added, “We saw proof that collaboration between carriers, startups, and regulators is the foundation for transformation. This energy is exactly why we built this community: to connect bold thinkers who are ready to shape the next decade of insurance.”

Insurtech Insights USA 2025 continues tomorrow with another full day of programming, including exclusive fireside chats, AI-focused panels, and investor briefings.

About Insurtech Insights USA

Insurtech Insights USA is the leading global conference for the insurtech industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of insurance. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and disruption, Insurtech Insights USA provides a platform for networking, learning, and driving meaningful change in the insurance sector.

