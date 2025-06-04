Asure Partners with PensionBee to Offer Retirement Account Rollover Services to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Asure Expands Strategic Marketplace Partnerships with Digital-First IRA Retirement Provider, PensionBee

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software and solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with PensionBee (LON: PBEE), a digital-first retirement provider specializing in simplifying retirement savings. This collaboration empowers employees of Asure's payroll and HR customers to seamlessly roll over their disparate or forgotten 401(k) and IRA accounts into a single, easy-to-manage retirement savings plan with PensionBee.

Through this partnership, Asure continues its mission to deliver big-company benefits to small and mid-sized organizations, leveling the playing field with innovative solutions that simplify employee financial wellness. PensionBee’s user-friendly platform will allow employees of Asure’s payroll clients to consolidate their existing retirement accounts into one streamlined account, making it easier than ever to manage and grow their savings.

"At Asure, we’re committed to bringing the benefits of innovative HR and payroll solutions to small and mid-sized businesses," said Pat Goepel, Asure Chairman & CEO. "Our marketplace partnership with PensionBee is a perfect example of how we are democratizing financial wellness by offering streamlined retirement savings solutions that are typically reserved for larger enterprises."

Known for its straightforward, consumer-friendly services, PensionBee empowers employees to effortlessly enroll in, consolidate, and manage their retirement savings plans. The award-winning provider offers a robust selection of retirement accounts geared towards everyday savers.

“When individuals are starting or leaving jobs or navigating other significant life changes, retirement savings should be top of mind,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “Our partnership with Asure allows us to reach millions of Americans at precisely the right moment, connecting more employees with flexible and modern retirement solutions.”

PensionBee is the latest to join Asure's Partner Marketplace, which gives Asure clients access to a variety of value-added software and services designed to enhance business operations and employee satisfaction.

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON: PBEE) is a leading online retirement provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages approximately $8 billion in assets and serves over 275,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility.



Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Contact Information:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

