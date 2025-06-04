Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abacus Global Management, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus”) common stock (NASDAQ: ABL).

On August 30, 2022, Abacus Settlements, LLC and Longevity Market Assets, LLC and East Resources Acquisition Corporation announced a $618 million de-SPAC deal. The deal was approved by East Resources’ shareholders and closed on July 3, 2023. Abacus is an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products.

Early in the trading day on June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a short seller report entitled Abacus Global Management: This $794 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die. The report alleges Abacus incorporated a change in its portfolio valuation methodology that made Abacus appear more profitable. Other allegations in the report include Abacus’ use of Lapetus Solutions for calculating life expectancy estimates. Former Abacus employees and industry experts questioned Lapetus’ calculations. In addition, the report identified historical red flags related to Abacus’ co-founders.

Abacus’ intraday stock price is down $1.84 per share to $5.80 on June 5, 2025, down 24.1% on very heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in Abacus common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

