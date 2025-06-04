Pakistan’s Tech Future Takes Centre Stage at London Tech Week 2025





LONDON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, Pakistan is making a bold statement at London Tech Week 2025. Represented by Tech Destination Pakistan, the country showcases a dynamic, English-speaking, and tech-savvy youth population. Pakistan offers a powerful blend of talent, innovation, and global readiness, positioning it among the most promising emerging tech hubs worldwide.

Backed by a rapidly expanding IT industry, a thriving startup ecosystem, and increasing integration into global markets, Pakistan’s presence at London Tech Week signals more than participation; it reflects a strategic commitment to innovation, trade, and tech diplomacy.

With the United Kingdom as Pakistan’s second-largest destination for IT and ITeS exports, accounting for nearly 10% of the total, this engagement presents a timely opportunity to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and showcase the country’s transformation into a future-ready, globally connected tech destination.

Spearheaded by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan’s national presence at the event will feature a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion at Olympia London, showcasing 14 leading technology companies across emerging and high-demand verticals.

“Pakistan’s tech talent is truly world-class, with a skilled workforce of over 600,000 Tech services professionals,” said Abu Bakar, CEO of PSEB. “This positions Pakistan exceptionally well to meet the demands of the global digital economy. Moreover, the country boasts the third-largest English-speaking population worldwide and a dynamic, tech-savvy youth demographic.”

The exhibiting companies reflect the forefront of Pakistan’s technology landscape, offering innovative solutions across AI, SaaS, fintech, cloud services, CRM, mobile applications, and business process outsourcing. The official lineup at the Pakistan Pavilion includes: Ashlar, Devfied (SMC-Private) Ltd, Geek Solutions Pvt Ltd, Jade, KoderLabs, Maanz AI (Private) Ltd, Nexvis Tech, Pointofit Private Limited, Teamo, TechImplement Private Limited, Teresol Private Limited, Tkxel, Visionary Computer Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, and Yuztech Private Limited.

Complementing the pavilion showcase, a delegation of companies will also engage in curated B2B meetings and high-impact networking sessions, aimed at building international partnerships and unlocking investment opportunities.

As part of the ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ campaign, branded taxis are circulating around Olympia London, the Pakistan High Commission, and other high-traffic areas across the city. Designed to turn heads and spark curiosity, these mobile billboards aim to spotlight Pakistan’s growing tech sector and invite global audiences to engage with the innovation emerging from one of the world’s youngest digital economies. Social media users can participate in the campaign by snapping a photo of a branded taxi, sharing it online, and tagging #TechDestinationPakistan for a chance to win exclusive giveaways.

To sustain momentum beyond the exhibition floor, PSEB is organizing a Networking Event on June 12, 2025, in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission UK, TDAP, OPEN London, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA). The event will convene investors, global tech firms, diaspora leaders, and Pakistani tech stakeholders for a high-impact evening of discussion, deal-making, and community building.

As Pakistan deepens its global footprint, London Tech Week 2025 serves as a strategic platform to unlock new markets, forge high-value partnerships, and fuel sustainable tech growth.

For updates, behind-the-scenes content, and live coverage from London, follow Tech Destination Pakistan on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/TechdestiNationPakistan/

https://www.instagram.com/techdestinationpak/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/techdestinationpakistan/

https://x.com/TechDestPak

Media Contact:

Amir Anzur

Chief Marketing Officer

Pakistan Software Export Board

Phone: +447733003930

Email: cmo@pseb.org.pk

URL: www.TechDestination.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af761ee1-62d7-4b86-a368-12c3851d0ed5

Pakistan’s top tech companies showcase innovation at the Pakistan Pavilion, London Tech Week 2025 Pakistan’s top tech companies showcase innovation at the Pakistan Pavilion, London Tech Week 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.