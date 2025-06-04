YES Communities Announces 2025 Building Futures Arrupe Jesuit High School Scholarship Winner

Denver, CO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado, June 2nd, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing, has named Agustin R., a student at Arrupe Jesuit High School, as one of the 2025 recipients of its Building Futures Scholarship. As a recipient, Agustin will receive a $5,000 scholarship to help support his college education.

“We are excited to provide our fifth scholarship to another talented Arrupe Jesuit student,” said Julie Elkins, CFO of YES Communities. “At YES, we’re dedicated to creating opportunities for growth. Assisting these outstanding students in furthering their education reflects our ongoing commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Agustin is a senior at Arrupe and will attend Santa Clara University this fall to pursue his dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer. "At Santa Clara University, I’m committed to building a supportive community through leadership, dedication, and hard work, not just to improve my own future, but to help others succeed too. By studying mechanical engineering and connecting with fellow first-generation students, I hope to create a community where we lift each other up, both academically and personally." said Agustin.

Arrupe Jesuit deeply appreciates the continued support YES Communities provides to our students,” said Michael J. O’Hagan, President of Arrupe Jesuit. “We are thankful for the scholarship awarded to Agustin and the opportunities it creates for his future. Our partnership with YES Communities has a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of our students.”

Since the inception of the partnership with Arrupe Jesuit High School in 2010, YES Communities has provided 64 Corporate Work Study opportunities and 5 Building Futures Scholarships to students.

About Arrupe Jesuit High School:

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Catholic, college preparatory school offering students with limited economic resources a premier educational experience through rigorous academics, formation in faith and discernment, and a unique work study program – fostering community, leadership, personal growth, and opportunity for all. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com.

About YES Communities:

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.

