Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission Sets New Rates for Washington Water Service’s Stroh’s Water System to Help Keep Service Safe and Reliable

GIG HARBOR, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Water Service (Washington Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), has received approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase annual revenue by approximately $178,000 in its Stroh’s water system and adjust water rates accordingly. This increase in annual revenue will be phased in over two years to reduce the impact to customers, with rates reflecting half of the change effective now and the remainder expected to become effective in the second quarter of 2026.

This change is driven by upgrades made to the water system infrastructure since Washington Water acquired the Stroh’s system in late 2022 along with increased operating costs. Among significant investments made in the Stroh’s service area are:

Replacement of a well pump, a motor, and two booster pumps to help increase pressure reliability.

Installation of a new water quality sampling station.

Safety improvements made to water storage tanks.

Replacement of two wellhead meters designed to accurately record production data for the Department of Ecology and Department of Health.

“We are committed to providing quality, service, and value to our Stroh’s water system customers, and one important part of fulfilling this promise is by improving and maintaining the local water system infrastructure,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “We believe these upgrades will help us continue to provide safe, clean, reliable drinking water to Stroh’s customers for years to come.”

New rates were effective as of May 23, 2025.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.