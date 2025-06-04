"The AI Mothership Has Landed": Legendary Tech Investor Reveals Musk’s Most Powerful Project Yet

From a secret warehouse in Tennessee, Elon Musk is building a machine unlike anything the world has ever seen — and it may change America forever

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new briefing from bestselling author and tech entrepreneur James Altucher, startling revelations are emerging about Musk’s most ambitious AI undertaking yet — a project known as “Project Colossus.”

According to Altucher, this facility — now operational in Memphis — will soon power what he calls Artificial Superintelligence, ushering in a second wave of AI unlike anything we’ve seen before. And it’s happening alongside the return of Donald Trump, who Altucher says has already “cleared the path” for AI developers like Musk to move forward at full speed.

Musk’s “AI Mothership” Quietly Built in Memphis

Altucher opens his briefing with a bold claim: Elon Musk has already surpassed all major tech competitors — including OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft — with a covert project few have even heard of.

“Elon Musk has created the AI mothership… an innovation of such enormous proportion… that he has already surpassed all the leading AI developers.”

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee… lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls ‘Project Colossus.’”

According to Altucher, this isn't speculation — it’s already functional and has been acknowledged by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who reportedly called it:

“The fastest supercomputer on the planet.” — Jensen Huang

AI 2.0: The Rise of Artificial Superintelligence

Altucher claims the world is on the verge of an entirely new technological era — one that goes beyond ChatGPT and the public’s current understanding of AI.

“This will lead to the rise of AI 2.0… Or what I call ‘Artificial Superintelligence.’ ”

“AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

A Presidential Greenlight

In the same briefing, Altucher highlights Donald Trump’s early move to eliminate restrictions that were previously in place under President Biden.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110.”

“That’s why Donald Trump REPEALED Biden’s AI executive safety order on Day 1… Clearing the path for leading AI developers like Musk.”

Trump has also unveiled a $500 billion AI infrastructure plan, which Altucher says reflects the seriousness of the new administration’s approach.

“Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history… Stargate… a massive, AI data center and infrastructure project with an estimated $500 billion price tag.”

What Comes Next: A 10X Expansion?

Altucher warns that the biggest developments are yet to come — and soon.

“In a matter of weeks, Elon plans to unveil a critical new update to Project Colossus that is expected to increase its power by 10-fold.”

“That’s when I predict Elon could announce a major update to this new AI project. One that some say will essentially 10X its power – overnight.”

He adds, “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… Will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

A Life’s Work Converging

Altucher isn’t just reporting from the sidelines — he claims to have been immersed in AI for more than 40 years.

“I’ve been working in the artificial intelligence field for the better part of the last four decades.”

“I helped pioneer AI trading on Wall Street.”

“At one point, I was recruited by IBM to help them develop their Deep Blue AI supercomputer… the one that beat the world chess champion, Gary Kasprov, in 1997.”

What’s at Stake

Altucher closes his report by pointing to a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin as a sobering reminder of what this technology represents on the world stage.

“Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.” — Vladimir Putin

With Trump clearing regulatory barriers and Musk ramping up development, Altucher believes the United States is poised to enter a defining moment in global technology leadership.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge fund manager, computer scientist, and the author of over 20 books on finance, technology, and personal growth. A longtime pioneer in digital innovation, Altucher has advised startups, traded for top funds, and interviewed some of the most influential figures in business and tech. His latest work focuses on exposing the hidden infrastructure behind emerging AI technologies and preparing readers for the changes ahead.

