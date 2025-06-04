INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of June 10, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Securities Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear.ai” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BBAI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BigBear.ai business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of BigBear.ai between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bigbear-ai-holdings/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 10, 2025.

