Shuttle Pharma Appoints George Scorsis Chairman of the Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the appointment of George Scorsis as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Scorsis has served as director of the Company since February 2025.

Mr. Scorsis has over 25 years of experience leading companies in highly regulated industries to rapid growth, including alcohol, energy drinks, and Biotech. From October 2015 to July 2017, Mr. Scorsis worked as President at Mettrum Health Corp., a leading Canadian cannabis distributor. From July 2017 to February 2019, Mr. Scorsis served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Liberty Health Sciences. From January 2015 to April 2018, Mr. Scorsis has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOL Global Investments Corp. (formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp.) Mr. Scorsis also currently serves as the Chairman of Entourage Health Corp. (since February 2019) and Chairman of AWAKN Life Sciences (since January 2017), both of which are publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and NEO Exchange.

George Scorsis, newly appointed Chairman of the Shuttle Pharma Board of Directors, commented, “I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of Shuttle Pharma. The Company has a unique opportunity to leverage its radiation sensitizers to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life for patients suffering from glioblastoma. I look forward to providing guidance to support the Company as we look to improve the lives of millions of patients impacted by cancer.”

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Shuttle Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

