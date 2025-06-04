Estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, 2025. CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation. CBO has not yet completed an analysis of the macroeconomic effects of H.R. 1 or their additional budgetary effects.

