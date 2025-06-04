Governor Stein Announces State Advisory Council to Bring Order to Cannabis Market

NORTH CAROLINA, June 4 - (RALEIGH) Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on the need to protect young people by bringing order to the unregulated cannabis market:

“Today all across North Carolina, there are unregulated intoxicating THC products available for purchase: just walk into any vape shop. There is no legal minimum age to purchase these products! That means that kids are buying them. Without any enforceable labeling requirements, adults are using them recreationally without knowing what is in them or how much THC there is. Our state’s unregulated cannabis market is the wild west and is crying for order. Let’s get this right and create a safe, legal market for adults that protects kids.

“That is why I am announcing a State Advisory Council on Cannabis. I am charging this group with studying and recommending a comprehensive approach to regulate cannabis sales. They will study best practices and learn from other states to develop a system that protects youth, allows adult sales, ensures public safety, promotes public health, supports North Carolina agriculture, expunges past convictions of simple THC possession, and invests the revenues in resources for addiction, mental health, and drugged driving detection.

“I want to thank members of the General Assembly for their interest in addressing this gaping loophole in state law. Let’s work together on a thoughtful, comprehensive solution that allows sales to adults and that is grounded in public safety and health. We can work together and get this right.”

Governor Stein signed the Executive Order creating the Council on Tuesday morning. The Council will include representatives from the Office of State Budget and Management, the State Highway Patrol, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the General Assembly, and the Departments of Health and Human Services, Public Safety, Revenue, Transportation, and Justice.

Hemp and marijuana are both types of cannabis. The difference used to be how much THC was in the plant. Today, due to the cannabis industry’s unchecked and creative product development and packaging, the terms “hemp” and “marijuana” have lost their traditional meanings and are essentially the same thing. They both contain intoxicating levels of THC. As a result, anyone, no matter their age, can legally buy cannabis products in vape shops with high concentrations of intoxicating THC here in North Carolina. The status quo of zero protection of our kids is absolutely unacceptable. That’s why the work of this Advisory Council to recommend a regulatory structure for cannabis sales is important and urgent.

In the meantime, at a minimum, the General Assembly should prohibit the sales of products that contain intoxicating THC to anyone under 21 by requiring photo ID age-verification and require packaging that lets adults know what is actually in cannabis products, including the amount of THC.

Members of the Council are:

Co-chairs

Lawrence H. Greenblatt, MD, State Health Director & Chief Medical Officer, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Matt Scott, District Attorney, Prosecutorial District 20 (Robeson County)

Members