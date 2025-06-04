Calfee Welcomes Erin E. Shick, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Partner

Shick Joins Calfee's Cincinnati Office

Cleveland, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Erin E. Shick has returned to the firm as a Partner with the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group. Shick will work from the firm's Cincinnati office advising plan sponsors on compliance issues primarily related to ERISA, COBRA, HIPAA, the ACA, and the Internal Revenue Code.

Shick assists clients with the design, implementation and operation of qualified retirement, health and welfare, and fringe benefit plans. She performs employee benefits due diligence in the context of mergers and acquisitions.

Shick also handles executive compensation matters including 409A compliance, nonqualified plans and severance agreements. She regularly advises benefits committees, boards of directors and plan trustees regarding fiduciary and administrative obligations with respect to benefit plans.

In addition to her significant background in establishing and advising on compliance matters related to Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), Shick helped establish some of the nation’s first ESOPs in the cannabis industry.

Shick re-joined Calfee in 2025, from the Cincinnati office of a large national law firm, where she served as a Partner.

Shick earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif honor society. She earned her B.A. in Politics, cum laude, from Hillsdale College.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation group at Calfee," said Shick. "I am excited to add my knowledge and expertise to a top-tier practice group and continue to provide excellent service to our clients.”

With 15+ experienced attorneys, Calfee’s nationally recognized Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Employee Benefits/ERISA Litigation, and ESOP Formation and Operation practice teams handle a significant number of complex and sophisticated legal matters for clients across the country and globally. The firm's employee benefits attorneys are experienced in all types of benefit plans, including defined benefit pension plans, 401(k) plans, ESOPs, executive compensation arrangements, welfare plans, Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Associations (VEBAs), governmental plans, church plans, 403(b) plans and 457(b) plans. Areas of recent growth include forming ESOPs and pooled employer plans and negotiating pharmacy benefit management contracts. Calfee represents publicly and privately held corporations, nonprofit organizations, banks and trust departments, and government entities in all phases of designing and administering employee benefit programs and related tax and fiduciary duty issues. Calfee has been recognized as a Leading Law Firm for Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation by Chambers USA, most recently in Band 2 in Ohio (2024).

"We are delighted to have Erin rejoin Calfee and our Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice Group. Erin is an exceptional attorney, with a high level of expertise in all benefits areas – group health and welfare plans, defined benefit pension plans, profit-sharing and 401(k) plans, ESOPs, top hat plans, and equity and long-term incentive plans. She also regularly assists clients in handling challenging benefits issues, including in mergers and acquisitions. Erin's broad skillset and experience at national and multinational law firms will further strengthen our highly ranked Employee Benefits practice group and help drive outstanding results for our clients," said Robert A. (Bob) Miller, Partner and Chair of Calfee's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group.

Calfee regularly advises large employers and governmental retirement systems on designing and administering their employee benefit plans, including drafting plan documents and summary plan descriptions, administering claims requests and appeals, and negotiating with recordkeepers, third-party plan administrators, pharmacy benefit managers, and other service providers. In addition, Calfee advises clients with large pension plans and 401(k) plans on matters related to the investment of their plan assets, such as investment manager and adviser arrangements, investments in private equity and hedge funds, transition management arrangements, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Calfee continues to attract top local talent as we strategically grow our Cincinnati office, and we are thrilled to have Erin join Calfee as our newest partner,” said John A. Mongelluzzo, Partner-in-Charge of Calfee’s Cincinnati office. “Erin’s knowledge and experience are great additions to our firm's robust ERISA practice, and she will further enhance Calfee’s ability to meet the unique needs of our clients.”

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service, corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and five offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Investment Management Law, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by the Chambers USA 2024 Legal Guide in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Government Relations: State & Local, Insurance: Policyholder, Intellectual Property, Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, and Real Estate Law and by the Chambers High Net Worth 2024 Guide in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

Attachment

Susan M. Kurz Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP 2166228346 skurz@calfee.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.