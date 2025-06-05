Athletes Abroad Summit Returns to Las Vegas July 8–10, 2025 at the Iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino

Sonny Weems, former NBA player and co-founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit, brings his championship experience and global perspective to the movement. Dr. Tywanna Smith, co-founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit, leads a dynamic player panel discussion on global opportunities and career strategy. Participants take notes during an Athletes Abroad Summit session, focused on business, branding, and building life beyond the game. The countdown is on for the next global gathering of athletes, July 8–10 in Las Vegas! Panelists share candid insights on navigating professional sports careers overseas during an engaging session at the Athletes Abroad Summit.

Empowering American pro athletes abroad with tools for legacy, business, and personal growth—this summit is built for players, by players who win.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Athletes Abroad Summit returns to Las Vegas this summer, taking place July 8–10, 2025, at the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino—a fitting venue for high-impact conversations, global networking, and legacy-driven leadership.Held annually during the NBA Summer League, the Athletes Abroad Summit is the first and only business and personal development conference created exclusively for American athletes pursuing professional careers overseas. Now in its second year, the Summit continues to expand its global impact by bringing together a powerful community of athletes, advisors, and industry innovators.Co-founded by Dr. Tywanna Smith, an award-winning international sports advisor and former professional basketball player, and Sonny Weems, a former NBA player and three-time Chinese Basketball Champion, the Summit was launched to fill a critical gap—providing structure, strategy, and support for athletes navigating the unique challenges of international careers.Featured speakers and session leaders include:- Sonny Weems – With nearly two decades of championship experience across the NBA, EuroLeague, and Chinese Basketball Association, Sonny will lead peer-to-peer player sessions focused on winning on and off the court.- Andrea Durham, CEO of Minority Women in Sports – Advocating for global opportunities for women to play, work, and lead in sports.- Jori Davis, Founder & CEO of WeVolve – Delivering tech-driven tools for contract analysis, salary benchmarking, and agent matchmaking—created by athletes, for athletes.- Eddie Gill, Retired NBA Player – Now a financial advisor, board member of the National Retired Players Association, and analyst for the NBA and Indiana Pacers, Eddie shares key insights on long-term financial strategy and transition planning.Summit partners include:- SEICon – A next-gen sports and entertainment innovation platform.- WeVolve – A consultancy advancing leadership and culture in sports.- UFC – A proud Summit Partner supporting athlete-centered growth and opportunity.With over 10,000 American athletes competing internationally each year, the Athletes Abroad Summit is redefining what it means to win beyond the scoreboard. Through focused sessions on financial literacy, mental wellness, brand development, sports technology, and life after sport, the Summit empowers athletes to expand their global reach, protect their futures, and turn their careers into lasting legacies.Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Bellagio—renowned for its art, elegance, and energy—this year’s event is poised to be the most impactful yet. Whether an athlete is actively competing overseas or preparing for their next chapter, the Athletes Abroad Summit is a must-attend experience.Register today at www.athletesabroadsummit.com and be part of the global movement redefining athlete leadership——built for players, by players who win.This isn’t just another event created for athletes—it’s led by them. The Athletes Abroad Summit represents a powerful shift from resources being built for players to being driven by players who win. Every speaker, session, and partnership is shaped by athletes who have competed—and succeeded—on the global stage, offering real-world insights designed to help others do the same.

