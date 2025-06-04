June is Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota (published June 4, 2025)

During June, the DNR is offering special programs and incentives to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors. For example, the DNR will host a Free Park Day on Saturday, June 14, which allows free entrance to all state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. There’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans. The entrance fee waiver for Free Park Day does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping or watercraft rentals. Details are on the Free Park Day webpage.

“Outdoor recreation is central to Minnesota’s quality of life,” said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Through the Get Out MORE initiative, we’re modernizing and expanding access to our outdoor spaces—so all Minnesotans can enjoy the benefits of nature, no matter how they choose to get outside.”

In addition to offering popular activities such as hiking, biking, camping, swimming, paddling and birding, a variety of state park interpretive programs are open to all visitors. Most interpretive programs are free, but some require pre-registration. Find state park programs online at the state parks and trails events calendar.

The annual Take a Kid Fishing weekend will be celebrated June 6-8. Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger fishing don't need a fishing license, making this another great way to spend time outside during Great Outdoors Month. More information is available on the Take a Kid Fishing webpage.

June 14-15 is a no-registration riding weekend on motorized state and Grant-in-Aid trails. This weekend allows Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use to ride public trails without paying the registration fee. Find ATV trails on the trail locations map.

Spending time outdoors during a Minnesota summer often means enjoying our many lakes and rivers—boating, paddling, swimming, and fishing are all part of the experience. To make the most of your time on the water, always make safety a priority. Don’t just bring a life jacket—wear it. Simple precautions like this can save lives and help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable outing. Learn more about life jacket types and regulations on the DNR boat and water safety webpage.

Those who want to get outdoors but don’t know how can learn skills for a future outdoor activity through the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series. Several courses are offered in June, and there’s no cost to register. Find webinar descriptions and register on the DNR website.

More ways to enjoy the great outdoors:

Go fishing – Go or try fishing for the first time. The Minnesota DNR has a fishing webpage with a variety of helpful information for anyone who wants to go fishing. There's also a learn to fish page with helpful guides on places to fish and how to catch a variety of species.

Get on the water in a boat, canoe or kayak – Minnesota's lakes and rivers offer endless opportunities for boating and paddling. Starting July 1, 2025, a new law aimed at improving boating safety will take effect. It will require more individuals to complete boater education before operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Minnesota. For full details about who needs to obtain an operator's permit, visit the new boater education law webpage.

Visit a wildlife management area, scientific and natural area, or state forest – Explore Minnesota's diverse landscapes. Learn more about these public lands and how to responsibly enjoy wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, and state forests.

Join a naturalist program – Take part in one of over 200 naturalist-led events happening in state parks throughout June. Most programs are free and offer hands-on experiences for all ages. Find upcoming events at mndnr.gov/state_parks/events.html.

Check out a library pass – Can't make it to a park on Free Park Day? No problem. Check out a pass at a participating public library and visit a state park on your own schedule. Get details at mndnr.gov/state_parks/minnesota-state-parks-library-program.html.

Take a state park tour – Reserve a spot on a guided tour at one of three Minnesota state parks. These tours require a small fee and offer memorable, affordable ways to explore nature with an expert. See availability and make reservations at mndnr.gov/state_parks/tours.html.

Try an I Can! Program – New to outdoor adventures? The I Can! series offers beginner-friendly programs in camping, paddling, rock climbing, and more—all led by experienced instructors. Learn how to get started at mndnr.gov/state_parks/ican.

Browse the summer activities guide – Discover even more ways to enjoy the outdoors with the DNR's online summer activities guide. It's packed with ideas for all interests and skill levels. Explore the guide at mndnr.gov/state_parks/starter_kit.

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed June 2025 as Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota, encouraging Minnesotans to explore the state’s natural treasures and take part in the wide array of outdoor activities available across public lands and waters. The proclamation highlights the vital role outdoor recreation plays in the state’s identity, economy, and quality of life, and celebrates key initiatives like Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences).

The Get Out MORE appropriation, passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Walz in 2023, provides funding for a variety of upgrades and enhancements to outdoor recreation in Minnesota, including modernizing boating access and camping infrastructure, enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure, and enhancing access and accessibility of outdoor recreation. There will be improved shore fishing opportunities, repaired roads, new signage and maps, improved trails and more adaptive equipment available to visitors which will all make opportunities to recreate in Minnesota’s great outdoors easier for more people. More information about these investments is available on the DNR’s Get Out MORE webpage.

Celebrated in Minnesota since 2008, Great Outdoors Month highlights the diversity of public lands throughout the state and the benefits they provide.