SABER College Announces New Cohort for Professional Nursing Program Starting July 7

SABER College Professional Nursing Program

Preparing future nurses with hands-on training, community focus, and academic excellence at the heart of South Florida’s healthcare education.

Our roots are in this community, and our mission has always been to serve it,” — Josefina Bonet, CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College, a cornerstone of healthcare education in South Florida since 1972, is proud to announce the launch of its upcoming cohort for the Professional Nursing Program, starting July 7, 2025. This initiative underscores the college’s enduring mission to educate, empower, and elevate future Registered Nurses who will go on to serve the healthcare needs of their local communities.

A Legacy of Purpose-Driven Education

SABER College was founded with a clear vision: to make high-quality healthcare education accessible to South Florida’s diverse population. More than five decades later, that mission continues to shape every program offered—especially its flagship Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

“Our roots are in this community, and our mission has always been to serve it,” said Josefina Bonet, Chief Executive Officer of SABER College. “Through the Professional Nursing Program, we’re not only preparing students for a healthcare career—we’re preparing them to serve with skill, empathy, and integrity. We take pride in educating the nurses who care for Miami.”

A Program Built for Impact

SABER’s Registered Nurse program is a rigorous 22-month curriculum that combines strong academic foundations with hands-on clinical instruction. Students study critical subjects, including:

- Human Anatomy and Physiology

- Pharmacology

- Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing

- Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing

- Medical-Surgical Nursing

- Professional Ethics and Communication

What sets SABER College apart is its emphasis on practical training through immersive simulation labs and clinical rotations. In the on-campus labs, students work with high-fidelity mannequins and advanced simulation tools, gaining experience in a range of skills, from IV insertion to emergency response protocols.

“In our simulation labs, students don’t just learn procedures—they develop the confidence to perform them in high-stakes environments,” said Pavel Pugh, Director of the Professional Nursing Program. “We give our students the tools to think critically, act responsibly, and lead with care.”

Hands-on experience with Real-World Relevance

Clinical rotations are a key part of the learning journey in our Professional Nursing program. Taking place in some of Miami-Dade’s most respected hospitals and healthcare centers, these hands-on experiences allow students to care for real patients, work alongside experienced nurses, and explore a variety of medical specialties. Guided by licensed professionals, students bring their classroom learning to life—building confidence, sharpening clinical judgment, and developing the skills that truly make a difference at the bedside.

“Our students graduate not only knowing how to perform— but how to collaborate, advocate, and adapt,” said Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs. “That’s what today’s healthcare industry needs: professionals who are prepared for the reality of care.”

Support Beyond the Classroom

SABER College fosters a supportive, student-centered environment. Class sizes are intentionally small to ensure individual attention, and students benefit from bilingual advising, tutoring, and mentorship throughout the program. Financial aid counselors are available to guide eligible students through the application process.

Additionally, SABER integrates career readiness into its academic programming. Students receive assistance with resume development, interview preparation, and connections to job placement opportunities. Graduates are well-positioned to pass the NCLEX-RN exam and transition into full-time employment in hospitals, long-term care, home health, and community settings.

Accreditation and Academic Integrity

Our Professional Nursing Program is licensed by the Florida Board of Nursing. It is currently seeking programmatic accreditation from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). SABER College is institutionally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and licensed by the Florida Department of Education’s Commission for Independent Education.

Enrollment Now Open for July 7, 2025 Start Date

Seats are limited, and demand is high. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in the July 7 cohort. Admissions counselors are currently accepting applications and conducting informational sessions.

To apply or request more information, visit www.sabercollege.edu or call the Admissions Office at (305) 443-9170.

About SABER College

Founded in 1972, SABER College has served South Florida with distinction for more than 50 years, offering career-focused programs in healthcare and English language education. The college offers Associate Degrees in Professional Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant, along with an online English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)program available to Florida residents. SABER remains committed to academic excellence, diversity, and the belief that education is the foundation of stronger, more inclusive communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.