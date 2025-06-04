Boca Helping Hands is equipped and prepared to fill in the gaps amid potential cuts to SNAP and Medicaid

Andrew D Hagen has been appointed Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands Boca Helping Hands

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Helping Hands , which provides food, medical, and financial assistance to help individuals and families improve their quality of life and build financial stability, is closely tracking the House Budget Reconciliation Bill and states that it is committed to filling the potential gaps resulting from proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.According to the Florida Policy Institute, 2.9 million Floridians participate in SNAP, with average benefits of $6.12 per day. Children makeup 41 percent of SNAP’s caseload with seniors making up 25 percent, and 99,000 veterans participating in the program. According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, more than 173,000 in the County are food insecure including one in five children.Through its various programs, Boca Helping Hands assists nearly 35,000 people annually. Distributing food to the working poor from five distribution centers, the organization provides each year approximately 112,000 pantry bags, 73,000+ hot meals served and delivered. It also provides job training aimed at bringing individuals out of poverty.“Cuts to SNAP will disproportionally impact children, seniors and veterans, and our clientele have expressed deep concern,” said Dr. Andrew Hagen, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “With our distribution centers, warehouses and refrigerated trucks, we have the infrastructure to fill the gap to ensure that these vulnerable populations do not go hungry. However, our food donations have decreased, and we are looking to the community to donate food that will quickly be distributed. Food drives from businesses, schools, places of worship, and other groups are most welcome.”Boca Helping Hands recently announced that it has received 40% fewer year to date donations of food, with a cost deficit of nearly $1.1 million ($1,078,000). As of March 1, 2024, the organization had received 1.4 million pounds of food, as compared with 866,000 pounds of food by March 1 of this year, a drop of 40 percent. Boca Helping Hands’ year to date USDA commodities food donations have been reduced by 100,000 pounds as of March 1. Fresh produce from area farms is down 150,000 pounds, in part due to pauses in grant dollars to the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative.“For more than 26 years, we have assisted the working poor and their families in South Palm Beach County, and we will continue to do so no matter what challenges lie ahead,” said Dr. Hagen. “When we face uncertainty, our committed team and our volunteers work tirelessly to rally the community, fill our warehouses, and feed people in need.”To donate food, please reach out to Bill Harper at bill@bocahelpinghands.org or call 561-417-0913.About Boca Helping HandsBoca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical, and financial assistance to help individuals and families improve their quality of life and build financial stability. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and has been a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity for 17 consecutive years. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.###

