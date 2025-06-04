Denver’s Anthem & Aria Named 2025 Mentalists of the Year—A Local Love Story of Laughter & World-Class Magic

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a first date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to international stages, Denver’s own Anthem & Aria have been named “ Mentalists of the Year ” at the 2025 Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) National Convention, held in Hershey, Pennsylvania.Voted on by entertainment bookers from across the country, the award celebrates not only their world-class skills but also their unique blend of comedy and mind-bending magic that has captivated audiences for over a decade.Anthem & Aria are more than just magicians—they’re a dynamic duo who specialize in laughter, connection, and unforgettable moments. Their performances combine quick-witted humor with astonishing mentalism, weaving storytelling, live music, and illusions into an experience that’s equal parts funny and breathtaking.“Comedy is such a big part of what we do,” says Anthem. “We want people to laugh, to lean in, to wonder—and to leave feeling like they were part of something special.”Locally, the pair have made a name for themselves with hit shows like The Psychic Speakeasy, The All American Haunting, and Hypnosis & Hooch—all of which have become staples in Denver’s arts scene. These productions showcase the duo’s signature style: a fusion of mind-reading, laughter, and Vegas and Broadway-quality magic that’s unlike anything else in the region.“We always say that Colorado gave us our start—and keeps us inspired,” says Aria. “The audiences here love the kind of immersive, fun, and slightly spooky shows we create. They keep us coming back, no matter where in the world we’re touring.”Their journey began in 2014 when they met on a first date at Red Rocks—an instant connection that sparked a creative partnership. Just a month later, they were performing their first show together, and the momentum never stopped.Since then, Anthem & Aria have toured 20 countries, headlined on major cruise lines like Norwegian, Princess, MSC, and Celebrity, and appeared on national television with America’s Got Talent. Along the way, Anthem’s background as a rising star in the world of illusion has set the stage for their unique brand of interactive, high-energy performances.“This award isn’t just a trophy,” says Anthem. “It’s a sign that what we’re doing—blending comedy, magic, and human connection—really resonates with people. It’s proof that we’ve gone from local favorites to being recognized as one of the most in-demand mentalist acts in the world.”As they celebrate this milestone, Anthem & Aria are inviting Colorado fans to experience their award-winning brand of magic and laughter at upcoming shows throughout Denver.About Anthem & AriaAnthem & Aria are a Denver-based mentalist and comedy magic duo known for their immersive, theatrical, and laughter-filled performances. With a mission to blend wonder, humor, and human connection, they’ve built an international reputation performing on cruise lines, corporate stages, college campuses, and national television. Through shows like The Psychic Speakeasy, The All American Haunting, and Hypnosis & Hooch, they continue to redefine what it means to be modern magicians.

