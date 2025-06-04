Spirit Blockchain Capital Announces Shares for Services Transaction

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. wire services

Vancouver, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (“SBC” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPIR), is pleased to announce that it seeks to settle an aggregate of $50,000 owing to an arm’s length consultant of the Company for services rendered pursuant to an advisory agreement (the “Settlement”) by the issuance of an aggregate of ‎810,417 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) . An aggregate of 291,667 Common Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share, 218,750 Common Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.08 per Common Share and 300,000 Common Shares will be issued at adeemed price of $0.05 per Common Share. The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following the date of issuance. The Settlement remains subject to there being no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Settlement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

‎Forward-Looking Statements

