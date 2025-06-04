PromptQL Partners with UC Berkeley to Develop New Data Agent Benchmark for Reliability of Enterprise AI Agents

New benchmark to address critical gap in evaluating AI systems for mission-critical business operations

BERKELEY, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PromptQL , a platform for reliable AI, today announced a strategic research collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley to develop the first comprehensive data agent benchmark for enterprise reliability specifically designed to evaluate general-purpose AI data agents in enterprise environments.

A recent McKinsey study revealed that 78% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, however, more than 80% say their organization hasn’t seen a tangible impact on enterprise-level Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT). The partnership – led by Aditya Parameswaran, Professor and Co-Director of UC Berkeley's EPIC Data Lab , along with his students – addresses this fundamental challenge organizations face when deploying AI systems in business-critical environments.

While existing agentic data benchmarks like GAIA, Spider, and FRAMES test specific AI tasks, they overlook the complexity, reliability demands, and messy, siloed data that define real business environments. The forthcoming data agent benchmark aims to offer a solution by creating a framework that reflects real-world complexities.

"Our customer conversations reveal a clear pattern—they’re ready to move from proof-of-concepts to production AI, yet they lack the evaluation tools to make confident deployment decisions,” said Tanmai Gopal, CEO of PromptQL. “The data agent benchmark changes that by using representative datasets from our work in telecom, healthcare, finance, retail, and anti-money laundering to reflect the real complexity of enterprise AI.”

UC Berkeley's EPIC Data Lab brings expertise to this collaboration. Professor Parameswaran is a leading authority on the use of AI for next-gen usable data analysis tools and has received numerous prestigious awards. His research group has created widely-adopted data tools with tens of millions of downloads.

"Current benchmarks suffer from what I call the ‘1% problem’—they’re built for tech giants and ignore the 99% of organizations grappling with real-world data complexity,” Parameswaran said. “The data agent benchmark marks a shift toward evaluating AI based on the reliability, transparency, and practical value enterprises actually need. This collaboration bridges academic rigor with the production insights PromptQL brings from real deployments.”

The data agent benchmark beta will be revealed later this year. Organizations interested in early access or contributing use-cases or datasets can reach out to the research team at epic-support@eecs.berkeley.edu .

PromptQL will be at AI Engineer World’s Fair , June 3-6 in San Francisco. Tanmai Gopal, PromptQL’s co-founder and CEO, will present a session, “Al Automation that Actually Works: $100M Impact on Messy Data with Zero Surprises,” on June 4 at 11:15 a.m. PT. To learn more or schedule a demo at the PromptQL booth, visit https://hasura.io/events/ai-engineer-worlds-fair-2025 .

About PromptQL

PromptQL is a next-generation AI platform from the makers of Hasura, the company behind the pioneering GraphQL Engine. Built for enterprise-grade reliability, PromptQL enables natural language analysis and automation on internal business data — with an industry-first accuracy SLA. By learning the unique language of your business and planning tasks before executing them deterministically, PromptQL brings human-level precision to AI agents.

About UC Berkeley EPIC Data Lab

The EPIC Data Lab at UC Berkeley develops low-code and no-code interfaces for data work, powered by Gen AI. Co-Led by Professor Aditya Parameswaran, the lab follows Berkeley's tradition of multidisciplinary systems research with emphasis on real-world impact and practical deployment. The lab's tools, including DocETL and other widely-adopted systems, demonstrate Berkeley's leadership in democratizing data science capabilities.

