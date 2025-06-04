LINEV Systems US Awarded Contract by LA County Sheriff’s Department for 17 CLEARPASS® Body Scanners featuring DruGuard®

LINEV Systems

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LINEV Systems US, Inc., a global leader in security screening technologies, proudly announces that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has awarded the company a contract for the purchase of 17 CLEARPASS® Full Body Security Scanners featuring DruGuardand A-EYE™ advanced software packages. This critical investment will enhance LASD’s ability to intercept contraband and elevate facility safety across its correctional network.The CLEARPASSsystem, trusted nationwide for its high-resolution, low-dose transmission X-ray technology, will be deployed throughout multiple LASD facilities to detect concealed weapons, narcotics, and other prohibited items. The scanners offer fast, non-intrusive full-body screenings in under 3 seconds, helping to protect staff, inmates, and visitors.In addition to their advanced screening capabilities, the 17 CLEARPASSunits will be fully networked to enable real-time data management, streamline operations, and interface directly with LASD’s Jail Management System (JMS). This integration will allow for centralized monitoring, instant image and report access, and seamless documentation within LASD’s existing infrastructure.“We are proud to support the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in their mission to create safer correctional environments,” said Scott Ortolani, Chief Operations Officer of LINEV Systems US. “By networking these scanners and integrating them with LASD’s Jail Management System, CLEARPASSwill not only enhance interdiction efforts but also improve operational intelligence and reporting in real-time.”With over 400 CLEARPASSunits deployed across the United States, LINEV Systems continues to set the standard in contraband detection and institutional security. CLEARPASSsystems are ADA and ANSI compliant, ensuring accessibility and performance across a multitude of applications.About LINEV Systems USLINEV Systems US, headquartered in Conroe, Texas, is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced security screening systems including full-body scanners, baggage scanners, and vehicle inspection systems. With a focus on innovation, performance, and reliability, LINEV Systems is committed to helping law enforcement, corrections, and security agencies protect their facilities with cutting-edge technology.For more information, please visit: www.linevsystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.