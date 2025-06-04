'Donald Trump Meets His Maker' Playwright to Participate in Author Fair

Donald Trump Meets His Maker Book Cover President Trump speaking at the January 6th, 2021, rally The Grim Reaper

The event will take place on June 7th

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dove Library, located at 1775 Dove Lane in Carlsbad, California, will host an author fair from noon until 5:00 PM this coming Saturday. The occasion, a celebration of the written word, will include an author panel and a writing workshop titled “Getting Started with Your Story.” Twenty-four authors will be on hand, including Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy, who after penning a play titled Donald Trump Meets His Maker had it published in the form of an illustrated book.Cassidy’s work offers an explanation, albeit fantastical, for President Trump’s inaction and near silence for 187 minutes during the Capitol siege on January 6th, 2021. After having delivered his rally speech at the Ellipse, Trump has retreated to the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House. Suddenly, the Grim Reaper materializes and announces that the time has arrived for him to take Trump away. In the hope of preventing the Grim Reaper from completing his mission, the president summons Satan, who agrees to listen to Trump’s appeal for clemency. The president attempts to convince Satan to overrule the Grim Reaper by presenting a video playlist titled “Trump’s Big Six,” containing six of what he considers to be his political career’s highlights.The book includes both a URL via which readers can view the clips contained in “Trump’s Big Six” and hand-drawn pictures of the play’s characters and of events referenced in the play. The illustrations and video clips combine with the text to immerse readers in the action, offering a glimpse of what they would experience were they to see a staged version of the play.For those whose curiosity is piqued, please attend the Dove Library Author Fair June 7th, where you’ll have the opportunity to meet Mikaelis and obtain an autographed copy of his work. Alternatively, Donald Trump Meets His Maker can be purchased as a paperback or eBook via Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Donald-Trump-Meets-His-Maker/dp/B0CTCFN1XH/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= ), Barnes & Noble ( https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/donald-trump-meets-his-maker-gabriel-mikaelis-cassidy/1144433613?ean=9798893304008 ), or the book’s publisher, Author Reputation Press ( https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/donald-trump-meets-his-maker/ ).

Donald Trump Meets His Maker Accompanying Video

