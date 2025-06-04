TruFit Athletic Clubs Celebrates 19 Years with $2 million Investment in Club Enhancements

San Antonio-based TruFit Athletic Clubs is a results-driven fitness brand committed to making premium fitness experiences accessible to all. There are 40 locations throughout Texas and Tennessee.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruFit Athletic Clubs , a results-driven fitness brand committed to making premium fitness experiences accessible to all, is proud to announce a $2 million capital expenditure initiative to revitalize and elevate the member experience across its 40 locations.The new capital investment coincides with the company’s 19th anniversary as TruFit moves confidently into its 20th year and looks to move boldly into a new decade."As we celebrate 19 years since our founding, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping members build a more powerful version of themselves,” says Joe Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of TruFit. "This investment will result in the purchase of brand-new state-of-the-art exercise equipment, expanded workout spaces, and exciting new amenities designed to energize every visit."TruFit continues to lead the way in delivering value and variety, with most memberships starting at just $10 a month. Members enjoy access to a wide range of amenities, including expansive cardio zones, functional training areas, Kids Club, women’s-only workout areas, recovery lounges, basketball courts, and energizing Group X classes. In addition, through signature offerings such as Combo6 boxing-inspired workouts and the strength-focused TruPower program designed to transform bodies and build real results, TruFit brings the intensity of boutique fitness without the boutique price tag.“Our mission has always been to deliver more than just a place to work out,” says Pritchard. “We’re deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and this investment reflects our long-term commitment to helping people live healthier, more powerful lives—both inside and outside the gym.”Looking ahead, Pritchard says this investment marks just the beginning of a planned continued evolution. "With more enhancements on the horizon and strategic expansion plans underway, we remain committed to creating inclusive, high-energy environments where members of every fitness level can thrive,” he says. "For 19 years and counting, TruFit has been more than a gym — we're a community dedicated to building stronger bodies, minds, and lives. Our goal is to remain as fit as we help our members be and responsive to their needs to let them be their best selves."About TruFit Athletic ClubsAt TruFit, we’re not just building stronger bodies—we’re building a more powerful you. Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Clubs was built on the vision of redefining the fitness experience — where high-quality training environments and exceptional amenities are accessible to all. With 40 locations across Texas and Tennessee, the company continues to expand its footprint, offering members more than just a gym. Each TruFit location is thoughtfully designed to support every stage of a member’s fitness journey, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness classes, functional training zones, exclusive women’s only workout areas, Kids Club, relax and recovery areas, and innovative group programming like Combo6 boxing-inspired fitness and TruPower HIIT workouts. With memberships starting at just $10 a month, TruFit delivers incredible value without compromising on experience or results. For more information, visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/

