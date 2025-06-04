Puppetry Camp for Kids Comes to Wyncote June 23–27 - Creative Fun Beyond Sports & Screens

This June, All Hallows Episcopal Church invites families to break the mold with a Puppetry Summer Camp—a joyful, hands-on creative experience designed just for kids ages 5 to 10. With a strong background in Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) and puppetry, Chad brings a wealth of experience in both performance and education to the Greater Philadelphia Area Puppetry Guild. The Puppetry Summer Camp at All Hallows, in partnership with Cheltenham Township, will provide young campers with an engaging and hands-on experience in the art of puppetry.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tired of choosing between sports drills and screen time for your child’s summer plans? This June, All Hallows Episcopal Church invites families to break the mold with a Puppetry Summer Camp—a joyful, hands-on creative experience designed just for kids ages 5 to 10.Held Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this one-of-a-kind camp takes place in the bright, welcoming Parish Hall at All Hallows, 262 Bent Road in Wyncote.Campers will dive into the colorful world of puppetry—learning, creating, and performing with the guidance of professional puppeteer and educator Chad Parsons.“This is the kind of program that sparks a child’s imagination, builds confidence, and brings a community of kids and families together through art and storytelling,” says Chad Parsons, who specializes in Theatre for Young Audiences. “It’s an inspiring alternative to typical summer options.”Each day, campers will explore a fresh style of puppetry—designing their own characters, learning how to make them come to life, and collaborating with fellow campers to develop a final performance. The camp follows a structured Learn → Apply → Create model, emphasizing hands-on skill-building and artistic discovery. Parents are welcome to observe daily sessions and relax with coffee and conversation in an adjacent lounge area.The week wraps with a Puppet Slam Showcase for families and friends, where each camper shares their creations and new-found performance skills.🎭 Camp tuition is $250 per child. Registration closes June 20 — don’t miss out!📲 Register online today: https://bit.ly/3HobcEY 📞 Questions? Call Sherry Geoghan at 215-885-1641 for details.“The performing arts have always been part of the heartbeat of All Hallows,” says Rev. Chris Exley, Rector. “This puppetry camp gives families something truly different—a nurturing space for young kids to explore creativity and connect with one another.”Presented in partnership with Cheltenham Township Parks & Recreation and the Greater Philadelphia Area Puppetry Guild , the All Hallows Puppetry Summer Camp offers children a unique chance to step away from screens and into a world of imagination, creativity, and play.

A conversation with Rev. Chris Exley, Rector of All Hallows Church in Wyncote, PA.

