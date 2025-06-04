LifeLabs Introduces Three Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Disease Tests, Including Support Services

Toronto, Ontario, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, a leading provider of health diagnostics and laboratory services, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive portfolio of blood-based biomarker tests and support services in Ontario that assess the risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease presents significant challenges for Canadians, and early detection is critical for better management of the disease,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “LifeLabs is taking a significant step towards addressing the care gap for screening, diagnosis, and treatment management with our new portfolio of non-invasive Alzheimer’s blood tests, as the information provided by these tests will arm healthcare providers with quality and accurate results to help them make informed decisions about a patient’s care and treatment.”

The portfolio of tests includes:

ApoE Test: This blood test evaluates the genetic risk factors for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Once results are available, patients can connect with a LifeLabs genetic counsellor to understand their genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.

p-tau217 Test: A blood biomarker test for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease.

Beta-Amyloid 42/40 Ratio Plasma Test: This blood test detects early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. When paired with p-tau217, it complements symptom assessment for a more complete picture.

Complementing the ongoing efforts to expand access to Alzheimer’s care, LifeLabs is working with organizations like MINT Memory Clinics, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving dementia care in Canada. With over 120 primary care sites across the country, MINT Memory Clinics will incorporate Alzheimer’s blood biomarker testing into their diagnostic and assessment processes where appropriate.

“We are excited that LifeLabs will be offering new blood biomarkers that can help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Linda Lee, Executive Director at MINT Memory Clinics. “These tests can complement the assessments for individuals with memory concerns and help us offer comprehensive, informed care for patients in Canada.”

LifeLabs is also collaborating with experts in the industry to help spread awareness and expand the conversation about Alzheimer’s in the medical field. LifeLabs will be working closely with MINT Memory Clinics to share important research with healthcare providers to help them utilize blood biomarkers in the Alzheimer’s diagnostic clinical path.

In addition, LifeLabs is collaborating with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ontario (ASO) to raise general awareness about the disease among patients and the importance of early intervention, testing, and access to appropriate treatments.

“Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow as a major public health issue in Canada,” said Shawn Paron, Chief Operating Officer at the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. “Collaborating with organizations in healthcare such as LifeLabs will be important as the need for early detection continues to rise. Many current tests for Alzheimer’s are invasive, costly, and/or include long-wait times, so the inclusion of new blood-biomarker tests is highly encouraging for early intervention and care management.”

With this new testing portfolio, LifeLabs continues its mission to empower Canadians with the information they need to take charge of their health, while also helping to address the growing challenges of Alzheimer’s disease in Canada.

For more information on LifeLabs’ Alzheimer’s testing services or to schedule a consultation, visit LifeLabs’ website.

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

About MINT Memory Clinics

MINT Memory Clinic is a not-for-profit organization that offers standardized nationally accredited training in dementia care for primary care providers. MINT Memory Clinics' training enables primary care teams to deliver comprehensive, compassionate care for people with memory concerns and their families within their own communities.

About Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada’s leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada’s leading funder of research into beter understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

