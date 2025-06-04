FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Franklin, North Carolina

Second acquisition in Franklin further solidifies presence in desirable Western North Carolina region

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Franklin, North Carolina.

Franklin is located within the Nantahala National Forest, the largest national forest in North Carolina and part of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents of the community can spend their time hiking or sightseeing along the Blue Ridge Parkway, or visiting art museums and shopping in Asheville, North Carolina. In addition, the park is located just minutes from downtown Franklin.

Franklin, like many popular areas in the mountains of Western North Carolina, has seen a significant increase in housing prices over the last several years. The Franklin manufactured housing community provides an affordable option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “This acquisition is our second in Franklin, North Carolina. We have a strong and growing footprint in the region. We believe growth in Western North Carolina will continue to be robust and that our properties in the area will be a beneficiary of that growth.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 49 properties with over 2,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

