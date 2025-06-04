From a $91M Year to a Bold New Chapter: Costanza Genoese Zerbi Joins eXp Realty

Top Southern California agent reignites her production goals with move to eXp Realty and its high-performance network





BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Costanza Genoese Zerbi, a nationally ranked top producer and founder of Costanza Genoese Zerbi & Associates in Long Beach, California, has joined its growing network of elite agents.

A two-time Boston Marathon finisher and nationally ranked top producer, Costanza brings nearly a decade of experience, global insight, and an unmistakable energy to her real estate business. She closed over $91 million in a single year and in 2024, she finished strong with $65 million in volume on 65 units. But her goal is clear: She wants a brokerage that can help drive her production to over $100 million a year.

“I joined eXp to get back to my $91M year – and beyond,” said Costanza. “This is a high-level, high-output environment that rewards drive, collaboration, and results. I’ve found the platform, the people, and the freedom that will help me scale again.”

After nearly a decade in the industry, with previous stints at Coldwell Banker and Redfin, Costanza says eXp is the first place where she truly feels empowered. “I was looking for that rare mix of strong infrastructure and zero bureaucracy,” she said. “eXp gives me the tools and autonomy to operate at my best.”

A native of Italy and fluent in multiple languages, Costanza’s global perspective has helped her connect with a diverse client base. She holds a degree from UC Berkeley and an MBA from UCLA, with a corporate marketing background that sharpened her business instincts and branding strategies.

Her success has not gone unnoticed – she’s a RealTrends Top 500 agent in both volume and sides, and her insights have been featured on CNN, KTLA, Fox, the LA Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

Her husband, Neil, is also joining the business, expanding their reach as a real estate team. “We’re building something together that’s grounded in excellence and powered by eXp,” she added.

“Costanza represents the kind of visionary leadership and production-level excellence that thrives at eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “She’s not only a top producer, but also a collaborative force in the industry. We’re thrilled to welcome her to eXp and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

