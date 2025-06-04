AndPartners Tops $25B in Client Assets to Start 2025: An ambitious start for a new wealth management firm aimed at changing the industry for the better

ST. LOUIS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- &Partners, a St. Louis-based, wealth management firm focused on attracting 100–150 of the best financial advisor teams in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it has onboarded over $25 billion in client assets, catapulting the firm into the top hybrid RIA wealth managers by size in just 18 months.

“We started this company with a commitment to creating an environment where advisors can thrive, and clients can achieve their financial dreams with confidence. And we’re doing just that,” said David Kowach, CEO and cofounder of &Partners. “The $25 billion milestone, which we reached early this year, is an important one for us as it makes us not just one of the fastest growing over the last few years, but also one of the largest hybrid RIAs in this country. We feel privileged to call the advisors we’ve onboarded partners, and we are extremely excited for the year ahead.”

Unlike many of its competitors, &Partners is employee- and advisor-owned with a very broadly distributed equity base. Shared ownership at &Partners creates alignment across home office employees, advisors, and their clients. According to Kowach, the secret ingredient fueling the company’s success and propelling the firm’s forward momentum is the &Partners approach to ownership. “Advisors are meaningful owners of our firm, and this ownership opportunity is a key driver of our growth.”

&Partners was founded by a team of seasoned professionals with a long history in the advisory and asset management industries. At &Partners, an institutional-quality investment platform is paired with flexible technology that can accommodate a wide range of advisor preferences. The operational and investment support is white glove by design. No call centers and no 1-800 numbers.

The hallmark of the culture at &Partners is empowerment. The growth of the firm will be capped at approximately 150 teams of advisors to help avoid the pitfalls of a “lowest common denominator approach” to decision-making by management teams too focused on scale rather than excellence. Advisors at &Partners will have the freedom to do what is right for clients, and they will be supported by a team of professionals with an “on call” mentality. Kristi Mitchem, who founded the firm together with David Kowach and John Alexander, describes the &Partners investment team as “concierge” in its orientation.

“We want to meet advisors and their clients where they are. Every client and advisor will have access to institutional quality investment solutions that are designed to fit their needs and their dreams—precisely.” “Our clients deserve nothing less than unwavering dedication to their financial well-being,” adds John Alexander. “At the bigger firms, bureaucracy can get in the way of sound, common sense decision-making. The size of &Partners allows us to make individualized decisions with an unwavering focus on client value creation.”

&Partners invites both advisors and clients to experience a new era of advisory services where their needs come first. To learn more about the firm, please visit andpartners.com or contact Trevor Wade at marketing@andpartners.com.

About &Partners

&Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management firm built for advisors seeking greater ownership, flexibility, and community. Founded by former Wells Fargo leaders and based in Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri, the firm offers a hybrid model that combines high payouts with equity participation, institutional support, and access to a collaborative peer network. With nearly $30 billion in client assets and over 80 advisor teams as of May 2025, &Partners provides a platform where advisors can build lasting businesses on their terms — without sacrificing service, scale, or culture. Clearing and custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC, a Fidelity company. Our mission is to change financial lives for the better by providing highly personalized advice that seeks to avoid missteps and optimize opportunities. To learn more, visit andpartners.com .

&Partners is the enterprise trade/marketing name for Ampersand Partners LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and its subsidiary, &Partners, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and investment adviser. Securities and investment advisory services offered through &Partners, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contacts: Trevor Wade, trevor.wade@andpartners.com, (415) 515-4560 and Kate Ennis, ennis@DAIPartnersPR.com, (301)580-6726

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7a24f3e-b62d-4020-ba9d-b8afaab77fbc

&Partners founders Kristi Mitchem, David Kowach and John Alexander founders of &Partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.