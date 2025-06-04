Arrangr and HMG Strategy Forge Strategic Investment and Alliance to Revolutionize Meeting Coordination

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrangr, the intelligent meeting scheduling platform, and HMG Strategy, the world's leading platform for connecting technology executives, today announced a strategic investment and partnership to streamline and enhance executive meeting coordination across the global business community.

Through this partnership, HMG Strategy has made a strategic investment in Arrangr, which will now serve as the official scheduling solution for HMG Strategy’s global events and executive programs. Together, the organizations will empower technology executives, CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs to implement frictionless scheduling capabilities in their organizations, fostering meaningful connections and accelerating impactful business outcomes.

"HMG Strategy is committed to empowering technology leaders with the tools and connections they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. Arrangr’s intelligent scheduling platform fits perfectly with our mission to eliminate barriers to collaboration and drive innovation across all functional departments, irrespective of industry. This partnership ensures our global community can connect and engage more easily than ever before.

"We are thrilled to align with HMG Strategy and support its impressive community of technology leaders," said Adam Scott Perl, CEO and Co-Founder of Arrangr. "Our platform was designed to make scheduling easier, intelligent, and more productive—and this partnership allows us to deliver on that promise at scale. By joining forces, we will transform how executives connect, collaborate, and move business forward."

As Arrangr integrates into HMG Strategy's programs and platforms, executives will benefit from intuitive scheduling capabilities designed to support productive and efficient engagements — Arrangr finally puts an end to the noise and effort of coordinating a meeting, 1:1s in 10 seconds or less, group polling, prioritization…no more hunting and pecking the calendar looking for the slot or having to reshuffle for an urgent call, Arrangr does it all! — seamlessly and with maximum efficiency.

About Arrangr

Arrangr is the intelligent meeting scheduling platform that eliminates the hassle and back-and-forth of setting up meetings. Designed for business professionals who value flexibility and speed, Arrangr enables seamless coordination of everything from one-on-one meetings to complex group sessions, while integrating with major calendar platforms and productivity tools.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine and reinvent the future of business. HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. With a network of over 500,000 world class thought leaders, global technology executives, search industry executives, and venture capitalists, HMG Strategy provides thought leadership, peer-driven insights, and networking opportunities to help executives collaborate, educate and lead courageously in the face of disruption.

HMG Strategy also offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles, along with Regional Executive Leadership events and programs.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made

