Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Secures 60% Stake in Better Pets, Charging Into the $325 Billion Pet Wellness Industry with Momentum and Market Vision

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB), a fast-growing leader in smart logistics technologies, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a 60% controlling interest in Better Pets, a rising star in the science-driven pet wellness industry. This strategic move catapults MJLB into the booming $325 billion global pet care market—one of the fastest-growing consumer sectors in the world.

The transaction, comprised of a mix of cash and equity, also gives Ultrack the right of first refusal to acquire the remaining shares of Better Pets, solidifying its position to take full ownership as the brand scales rapidly.

Better Pets: A Brand With Bite

Better Pets is not your average pet product company—it's a forward-thinking health-first brand. Known for its organic, clean-label products like Pet Balm and Pet Gel, each formulated with over 60% organic hemp oil and beeswax, Better Pets is redefining how modern pet owners care for their companions.

What sets Better Pets apart? The company is backed by:

Proven product developers with decades of CPG experience

Established distribution networks throughout North America

Science-backed formulas that meet surging demand for natural, sustainable, and functional pet wellness products



New proprietary SKUs are currently under development, signaling significant expansion potential as the company scales to meet consumer demand.

Strategic Diversification & Revenue Potential

Ultrack estimates the current valuation of Better Pets to be in the $5–6 million range, supported by early revenue potential, product momentum, and deep distribution relationships. Even more exciting: industry trends suggest this deal could unlock substantial recurring revenue for MJLB within the next 12 to 18 months.

This acquisition isn't just about diversification—it’s a smart entry into a high-growth vertical that perfectly aligns with macro consumer trends like:

The humanization of pets

Demand for organic and natural pet wellness products

The rise of eCommerce-driven pet product sales



Better Pets is built to scale, and Ultrack is putting its capital and capabilities behind that growth.

Management Commentary

“This acquisition marks a bold and strategic leap for Ultrack,” said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Ultrack Systems Inc. “Better Pets is more than a brand—it’s a movement in the pet wellness space. Their dedication to science-based, natural formulations fits perfectly with our mission to invest in innovation and capitalize on emerging consumer trends. We’re confident this partnership will deliver strong value to our shareholders and open up entirely new revenue streams for the company.”

About Ultrack Systems Inc.: (OTC: MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a diversified, publicly traded technology and asset management company committed to identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential businesses across key growth sectors. From smart logistics and fleet management to health and consumer goods, Ultrack is building a dynamic portfolio designed for long-term value creation and market disruption.

Website: www.ultrack.ca

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian-owned, premium pet wellness brand committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio, Better Pets specializes in clean-label, science-backed formulations made with natural, organic ingredients. Its flagship products are rapidly gaining traction among discerning pet owners and leading distributors across North America.

Website: www.mybetterpets.com

