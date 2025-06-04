As Bitcoin Pushes Toward $108K, PAIRMiner Launches $150 Cloud Mining Bonus for New Users

As analysts raise 2025 Bitcoin forecasts, PAIRMiner provides new users with $150 in cloud computing power to ease access to crypto mining.





Image by PAIRMiner

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin approaches the $108000 mark for the first time this year, cloud mining platform PAIRMiner has launched a $150 cloud computing incentive for new users . The move comes amid rising institutional interest and bullish price forecasts, with analysts projecting BTC could reach $250,000 by 2025.

While Bitcoin’s price remains volatile, analysts from firms including Galaxy Digital, Fundstrat, and VanEck have raised their 2025 forecasts to between $180,000 and $250,000 per BTC, citing growing demand, supply constraints, and increased institutional participation. The resulting market momentum has led to increased interest in mining as an alternative means of crypto accumulation.

PAIRMiner’s platform is designed to reduce the technical and financial barriers often associated with traditional mining. By providing cloud-based services, the company enables users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) without the need for personal hardware or in-depth technical expertise.

“We want to make digital asset participation more inclusive,” said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner. “With our cloud infrastructure and onboarding incentives, users can begin earning from crypto markets with minimal entry requirements.”

Getting Started with PAIRMiner

The process for new users is designed to be straightforward:

1. Register for a free account and receive $150 in cloud computing power upon sign-up 1.



2. Choose a mining contract and begin automated mining

3. Profits are calculated and settled every 24 hours; once earnings reach $150, users may withdraw or upgrade their mining contracts



In addition to its simplified setup, PAIRMiner offers:

FCA-supervised operations to promote transparency and user security



No hidden platform fees, with all mining income credited directly to users



A referral rewards system offering 5% for direct and 1.5% for secondary referrals



As more investors explore alternatives to traditional finance, cloud mining offers a passive approach to participating in the digital economy. PAIRMiner continues to focus on usability, security, and access as it scales its operations globally.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2023, PAIRMiner is a cloud mining platform offering users access to regulated and automated cryptocurrency mining services without the need for physical hardware. The platform supports multiple digital assets and operates under financial supervision, emphasizing transparency and ease of use for both novice and experienced participants.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

agnes@pairminer.com

https://pairminer.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c67dfa10-8559-4a58-b4f6-8fade6a5a54e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8668e9e-43b0-42f7-9ae2-5a17861f631c

Image by PAIRMiner Image by PAIRMiner Choose a mining contract and begin automated mining Choose a mining contract and begin automated mining

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.