New York State Society of CPAs Elects 2025–2026 Board of Directors

NYCPA Announces New Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYCPA) is pleased to announce their new Board of Directors—a 39-member governing body—which includes the positions of president, president-elect, vice presidents, secretary/treasurer, directors-at-large and directors as chapter representatives, who all began their terms of office on June 1, 2025.

The Society’s elected officers are the following:

Kevin Matz, President: Matz is a senior partner at ArentFox Schiff LLP, in New York, N.Y. He graduated with a B.S. from CUNY’s Herbert H. Lehman College, and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and LL.M. from New York University School of Law. Matz is a frequent author and lecturer on estate and tax planning topics, and is co-author of the estate planning treatises, Manning on Estate Planning and Estate Planning for Professionals: Understanding What Is Needed for Estates of Any Size. Matz has previously served as the Society’s Secretary/Treasurer and the chair of more than a dozen of the Society’s career-specific committees. He joined the Society in 1993.

Michael Durant, President-elect: Durant is the founder of Aequitas Tax and a senior tax manager at Prager Metis CPAs in New York, N.Y. Durant earned his B.B.A. in accountancy and his M.S. in taxation from CUNY’s Bernard M. Baruch College and his J.D. from the City University of New York School of Law. Durant has previously served on the Society’s NextGen Committee, which brings together the youngest members of the Society and the accounting profession. He joined the Society in 2011.

William H. Dresnack, Secretary/Treasurer: Dresnack is an associate professor and MBA director at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business in Rochester, N.Y. He graduated with an A.S. in accounting from Nassau Community College, a B.S. in management from C.W. Post College at Long Island University, an M.S. in accounting from Binghamton University, and a J.D. from the University of Buffalo. He previously served as the president of the Society’s Rochester chapter. Dresnack has been a member of the Society since 1987.

Vice Presidents, to hold office for one year:

Jamie L. Atkinson: Atkinson is a director at Davidson Fox & Company LLP in Binghamton, N.Y. She received her B.S. in accounting from Keystone College. Atkinson volunteers by serving as treasurer for ACCORD, A Center for Dispute Resolution Children. She has also served as a Southern Tier Chapter president. She joined the Society in 2012.

Clara Cohen, Vice President: Cohen is the director of accounting from Stratify BCG in Mount Kisco, N.Y. She received her B.B.A. in accounting from CUNY’s Bernard M. Baruch College. Cohen currently chairs the Society’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She joined the Society in 2019.

David Evangelista, Vice President: Evangelista is the sole practitioner at David Evangelista, CPA in Stony Point, N.Y. Evangelista earned his B.S. in economics and accounting from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He previously served as the president of the Society’s Foundation for Accounting Education and Political Action Committee Board of Trustees. He has been a member of the Society since 1988.

Zachary Gordon, Vice President: Gordon is the founder of Red Five in New York, N.Y. He also serves as the co-founder and CFO for Heroes United, a platform that unites U.S. veterans in a community of meaningful relationships. Gordon earned his B.S. in accounting from SUNY’s Binghamton University. He has previously served on the Society’s Board as a Director-at-Large. Gordon joined the Society in 2009.

Patricia Johnson, Vice President: Johnson is a sole practitioner at Patricia A. Johnson, CPA in Buffalo, N.Y. She also is an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University. Johnson earned her B.B.A. in accounting from Saint Bonaventure University and her M.B.A. in business administration from SUNY’s University at Buffalo. Johnson previously served as the chapter president of the Society’s Buffalo Chapter. She joined the Society in 1977.

Directors-at-Large, to hold office for one to four years:

John M. Iacobellis: Iacobellis is an assurance principal at the BDO USA P.C. and partner at BDO USA, LLP. He earned his B.S. and M.S. in accounting from Saint John’s University’s Peter J. Tobin College of Business. Iacobellis has previously served on the Society’s Stock Brokerage Community. He joined the Society in 2020.

Marc T. Mallare: Mallare is the audit manager for Frazier & Deeter in Atlanta, G.A., while he resides in Buffalo, N.Y. He holds degrees in accounting from Canisisu University and a diploma from Saint Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. Mallare has also been elected to serve as the new chapter president of the Society’s Buffalo Chapter. He joined the Society in 2019.

Zhoudi Tang: Tang is a partner at L&T Tax Services, LLC in New York, N.Y. He earned his B.B.A. in accounting from CUNY’s Bernard M. Baruch College and his master’s degree in taxation from Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business. He has previously served on the Society’s New York, Multistate & Local Taxation, and the Tax Division Oversight communities. He joined the Society in 2015.

Directors as Chapter Representatives, to hold office for one, three, or four years:

Lenore C. Sanchez – Rockland Chapter: Sanchez is a director at PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP in New York, N.Y. She received her B.S. in accounting from Dominican University of New York. She has previously served as the president of the Society’s Rockland chapter. Sanchez joined the Society in 2016.

Nick Tsoukaris – Staten Island Chapter: Tsouskaris is a director at Ruiz Consulting Group in Ozone Park, N.Y. He earned his B.B.A. in accounting from CUNY’s Bernard M. Baruch College and his M.S. in taxation from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business. Tsoukaris is currently the president of the Society’s Staten Island chapter. He joined the Society in 1998.

Christina M. Galasso – Suffolk Chapter: Galasso is the principal owner of ACN Tax & Accounting Services Inc., and the senior tax manager consultant for CBIZ Marks Paneth in Woodbury, N.Y. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Saint Joseph’s College in Patchogue, N.Y. She earned her B.S. in accounting and M.S. in taxation SUNY’s Old Westbury University. Galasso currently service as the vice president of the Society’s Suffolk chapter. She joined the Society in 2007.

Michael R. Mattick – Southern Tier Chapter: Mattick is the president of Mattick CPA, P.C. in Binghamton, N.Y. He received an associate’s degree in accounting from Montgomery County Community College and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Strayer University. Mattick is the current president of the Society’s Southern Tier chapter. He has been a member of the Society since 2015.

About the NYCPA

Founded in 1897, the New York State Society of CPAs (nysscpa.org) is the premier professional accounting association for approximately 20,000 licensed members residing and practicing in New York state, encompassing all areas of public practice, including government, education, technology, nonprofit, real estate, healthcare and industry. It is the oldest—and the third largest—such state society in the United States.

