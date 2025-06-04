WillScot Introduces Innovative Power Solution – Solar Power by WillScot

PHOENIX, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, announced Solar Power by WillScot, a proprietary power solution that redefines how energy is delivered —bringing clean, reliable power to virtually any site, and unlocking new possibilities for how and where people work. Solar Power by WillScot was designed to provide immediate energy production and battery storage wherever WillScot’s temporary space solutions are deployed. A video highlighting Solar Power by WillScot can be viewed here.

Solar Power by WillScot is the first solar energy solution purpose-built for and fully integrated with WillScot’s modular space and storage solutions — delivering clean, quiet, and scalable power wherever it is needed. Whether used as a standalone energy source or in combination with generators or the grid, this innovative power and battery solution gives people the flexibility to power their space or storage solutions sustainably, while reducing costs relative to comparable power generation and storage alternatives, and without compromising efficiency or comfort.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “At WillScot, we have a long history as the leading innovators in our industry, providing turnkey space solutions for our customers, and helping them mobilize their projects right from the start.” Boswell added, “With our Solar Power by WillScot offering, customers can power their temporary space from nearly any location, reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and save valuable time and resources, all supported by our best-in-class local service network.”

Solar Power by WillScot is available now in select WillScot branch locations in the U.S. with plans for expansion to additional markets.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings, and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

