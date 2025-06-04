Franklin Energy Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive, advanced energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category for its innovative approach to safeguarding systems, infrastructure, and data against an increasingly complex threat landscape.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor organizations and individuals who go beyond compliance to build and maintain secure systems with measurable impact and a commitment to best practices. Winners are selected for their innovation, effectiveness, and leadership in cybersecurity.

“The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The winners of this year’s Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up—they’re setting the pace. We’re proud to honor Franklin Energy for building systems and solutions that make us all more secure.”

Franklin Energy was recognized for its adaptive, AI-powered cybersecurity ecosystem that integrates real-time threat detection, autonomous remediation, and proactive risk mitigation across a cloud-native architecture. By blending advanced technology with a deeply ingrained culture of cyber vigilance—including immersive employee training and cross-industry collaboration—Franklin Energy has created a resilient security model designed to evolve with today’s dynamic threat landscape.

“We are honored to receive the Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Artificial Intelligence category,” said Sushma Annareddy, Chief Technology Officer at Franklin Energy. “This recognition affirms the critical role cybersecurity plays in supporting the integrity and reliability of energy programs—especially for utilities and state energy offices facing increasingly complex digital and regulatory environments. At Franklin Energy, security is not a feature—it is a foundational principle embedded across our AI-powered platforms. This award reflects our continued commitment to protecting our clients, their customers, and the communities they serve, while driving forward innovative solutions for a clean energy future.”

To learn more about the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-awards

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy partners with utilities, states, and communities to deliver practical, results-driven energy solutions. From strategic consulting and program delivery to product sourcing and infrastructure installation, we provide fully integrated support—powered by our NGAGE platform. With over 30 years of experience and a commitment to equity, innovation, and measurable impact, we help clients meet evolving energy goals with confidence. Together, we’re building a more resilient, affordable, and inclusive energy system. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

