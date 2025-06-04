Benevis Raises Awareness of Oral Health Challenges Facing Men this Men's Health Month

The dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization encourages men to examine their oral health, practice proper hygiene routines, and visit a dental home to close care gaps.

Atlanta, GA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis recognizes Men's Health Month this June by advocating for greater awareness of the increased oral health risks men face due to their lifestyle choices, social drivers of health, and sex and gender identity. In support of the health observance, Benevis, the leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, has reissued its Oral Health Report: Men vs. Women to provide an educational resource on the differences in men and women's oral health, from their selfcare and healthcare service behaviors to their genetics.

"Improving men's oral health starts with breaking down the barriers that often prevent them from seeking regular care. One of the most effective ways to do this is by helping men establish a dental home, which is a trusted, consistent care environment where they can receive routine preventive treatments and oral health support," shared Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, Chief Dental Officer at Benevis. "When a patient has a dedicated dental team they know and trust, they're more likely to prioritize their oral health, overcome challenges related to access and social determinants of health, and receive the high-quality care they need to maintain healthy smiles."

Oral health in men is primarily shaped by their dental hygiene routines and daily habits, including a reluctance to seek preventive dental care. Research has found that men tend to exhibit riskier behaviors than women with habits like tobacco and marijuana use. Smoking and chewing tobacco, for example, are known to raise the risk for oral cancer, cavities, and tooth loss, and men have also been found to be more susceptible to oral cancers. Sex and gender-related health disparities in oral health are often overlooked relative to well-being.

To help change the trajectory of poor oral healthcare for diverse populations, Benevis' oral health resources, including the Oral Health Report: Men vs. Women, provide an in-depth review of the data and behavior that influences dental health. To read the report, please click here.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental practices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.





Benevis’ dental practices include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

Kay Blazar Benevis 401-490-9700 benevis@svmpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.