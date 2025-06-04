5-hour ENERGY® Launches Glow Motion – a Fruity New Flavor with a Bottle that Glows Under Black Light

The brand partnered with Night Nation Run to provide the perfect boost to nighttime runners nationwide.

Farmington Hills, Michigan, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY ® are bringing their new Glow Motion flavor energy shot – with its bottle that glows under black light – to multiple cities across the country via a partnership with Night Nation Run, the world’s first running music festival.

Night Nation Run transforms a traditional 5K into an electrifying fun run, bringing together runners and ravers for the ultimate fusion of live DJs, light shows and epic afterparties. With running clubs seeing a 59% increase in participation in 2024 and ‘making social connections’ revealed as the lead motivator for people to exercise, these clubs have become the new night clubs, and Night Nation run is the perfect place to move and groove.

To help consumers glow up and show up, 5-hour ENERGY® just introduced its extra strength Glow Motion, an all-new flavor that’s as fun to look at as it is to drink, with a burst of fruity flavor in a bottle that glows under black light. This ultimate party hack delivers the boost you need to keep up with the music, movement and energy of the night. Available for a limited time only, consumers can purchase Glow Motion exclusively online at 5hourenergy.com.

“Our new 5-hour ENERGY® Glow Motion flavor is tailor-made for an event like this,” said Leah Key, President of Innovation Ventures, LLC, the parent company of 5-hour ENERGY®. “Runners, ravers and anyone who refuses to have an off button will appreciate our portable product at these electrifying 5k runs… or anywhere you need an extra boost!”

The 5-hour ENERGY® team will be on-site providing samples of the new Glow Motion flavor at many Night Nation Run events. For the full schedule, click HERE.

To try the limited-edition Glow Motion 5-hour ENERGY® shot, visit 5HourEnergy.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

